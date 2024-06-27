NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 27, 2024.



OKX Announces Launch of ‘Zeta Airdrop’ Campaign Featuring 10,000 ZETA in Rewards

OKX has launched a new 'Zeta Airdrop' campaign, introducing a rewards pool of 10,000 ZETA for eligible participants who stake at least one ZETA via OKX's On-Chain Earn product.

The 'Zeta Airdrop' campaign began on June 25 and ends on July 9. On-Chain Earn gives eligible customers the chance to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi products. The product has no subscription limits and guarantees a simple and user-friendly experience.

ZETA is the token that fuels ZetaChain, an omni-chain Layer 1 blockchain that focuses on fully chain-agnostic interoperability. It aims to unlock access across different blockchain assets, thus facilitating the onboarding of mass retail users.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

