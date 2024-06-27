Ensurge Delivers First Shipment of Solid-State Lithium Microbatteries to Leading Medical Device Company

OSLO, Norway, 27 June, 2024 -- Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY) ("Ensurge" or the "Company"), today announces it has delivered samples of its solid-state lithium microbattery to a customer within the medical-device industry. This shipment is in accordance with an evaluation agreement that was signed and announced on 25 October, 2023.

“This is our first shipment to this Fortune 500 medical device manufacturer for initial feasibility testing of integrating Ensurge 10um battery technology into various future applications.” said Lars Eikeland, CEO at Ensurge.

Testing to date shows that Ensurge`s microbattery delivers faster charging, longer cycle life, and greater safety than any other microbatteries, in addition to its extremely valuable benefits of customizable form factors and compatibility with widely adopted Surface Mount Technology (SMT) assembly processes.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.