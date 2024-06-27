Riber: Order for a Compact 21 research platform in France





Order for a Compact 21 research platform in France

Bezons (France), June 27, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing the sale of a double Compact 21 research system in France.

A long-standing customer, the Institut d'Électronique de Microélectronique et de Nanotechnologie (IEMN), has ordered this double Compact 21 system for the development of hetero and nanostructures, high-temperature surface treatment and exploratory research into new materials.

Equipped with a fleet of RIBER machines since the mid-1980s, the IEMN is enhancing its versatility by adding this ultramodern double Compact 21 system to its existing lines. This acquisition will enable the IEMN to step up its research to meet the challenges of the next generation of wireless communication, 6G, with its objectives of ultra-high data rates, low latency, low energy consumption and integration on CMOS components.

The new Compact 21 platform will provide IEMN with enhanced safety, reliability and ease of use by incorporating a range of instruments including the EZ CURVE in-situ control device and Crystal XE process control software.

As well as confirming the continued commercial success of the Compact 21 range, the world's best-selling research MBE system, this new order underlines the suitability of RIBER's MBE systems for the highest standards of compound semiconductor research.

This new order will be delivered in 2025.

About IEMN



A major player in the field of micro/nanotechnologies and their applications.

With 450 employees of 40 different nationalities, the IEMN brings together most of the research in Hauts-de-France, from nanoscience to instrumentation in the field of microtechnology. It relies on 5 supervisory bodies and a budget of €28M to develop miniaturised technologies with high added value in electronics, photonics, telecommunications, health technologies, electrical energy, the Internet of Things and transport.

www.iemn.fr





