OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Murray Steele
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|(b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|(a)
|Name
|OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
|(b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
|Identification code
|GB00B17B3479
|(b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of ordinary shares
|(c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.4727 per share
|54,451
|(d)
|Aggregated information
| Not applicable - single transaction
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|(e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 June 2024
|(f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53