ENPH INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Enphase Energy, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enphase Energy, Inc. ("Enphase" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ENPH) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase securities between February 7, 2023 and April 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ENPH.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning (a) a decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California; (b) slowdown in battery deployment and adoption; (c) longer transition period with NEM 3.0 and (d) slower output of inverters manufactured by the new US base manufacturing lines. This caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Enphase's securities at artificially inflated prices. As a result, the price of Enphase's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $220.60 per share on April 25, 2023, Enphase's stock price fell to $163.83 per share on April 26, 2023, a decline of nearly 26% in the span of just a single day.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Enphase you have until July 29, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

