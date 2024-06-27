Leading SaaS WhatsApp Integrator Cooby Secures US$1.75 Million in Latest Seed Funding Round to Supercharge Product Development and European Expansion

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooby, a Taiwan-based WhatsApp sales platform, proudly announces the successful close of its latest seed funding round of US$1.75 million, bringing its total investment to US$4.75 million to date. This milestone supports Cooby's mission to revolutionize customer engagement for sales teams. In the past 18 months, Cooby has grown sixfold, serving over 600 customers in 15+ countries, including GoStudent, Avendus Capital, and Mission Mittelstand.



The latest funding round was led by Shilling VC, a prominent European venture capital firm, along with existing investors Peak XV's Surge and Pear VC. This investment underscores the strong belief in Cooby's vision and growth potential. Notably, Cooby was part of Surge’s sixth cohort and is Surge’s first startup founded and based in Taiwan.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone,” said Wen Shaw, CEO and co-founder of Cooby. “This funding will enhance our platform, helping sales teams nurture close customer relationships. Europe is our next expansion target, where we aim to boost business sales organizations for better results.”

In today's digital world, WhatsApp is the leading mobile messaging platform, expected to reach nearly three billion users by 2025. With over 92% penetration in Europe , it’s an essential business channel. Cooby helps sales teams use WhatsApp for customer outreach, enabling shorter sales cycles and more personalized interactions on a unified platform.

Wen Shaw further emphasised, “About 20% of people open their emails within seven days, whereas almost 90% open WhatsApp messages within ten minutes. WhatsApp is the global communication hub, and harnessing its power for business communication offers a significant strategic edge for sales teams. Europe and Latin America are at the forefront of this trend, and with our tools, we aim to propel their success, keeping them ahead of the curve and enhancing their competitive advantage. Utilising WhatsApp can boost sales by 127% .”

About Cooby

Founded in November 2020 by ex-Meta Product Manager Wen Shaw, Cooby integrates WhatsApp with CRM systems to streamline sales workflows. It syncs messages with Salesforce, HubSpot, and more, enhancing sales with WhatsApp organized inboxes, broadcast communication, personalized templates, and efficient contact management.

Media Inquiries

