The Motor-Powered Two-Wheeler Telematics Market Report, 1st Edition - Featuring Profiles & Case Studies of 50+ Two-wheeler OEM Telematics and Service Providers Including Actia, Teltonika and Tramigo

At the end of 2023, an estimated 11.1 million active motor-powered two-wheeler OEM telematics systems and 13.8 million aftermarket telematics systems were in use globally. The addressable market is large as there were about 778 million registered motorcycles, scooters and mopeds at the end of 2022.

The adoption of telematics in the two-wheeler industry has recently begun to pick up speed. The industry is in a similar stage as the automotive industry was ten or fifteen years ago. Only some of the largest two-wheeler OEMs offer embedded telematics services today. Most major motorcycle OEMs have begun to look at including embedded telematics systems and many will likely introduce such offerings in the near future. Important drivers for telematics include safety and security services such as emergency and roadside assistance services and stolen vehicle tracking solutions. The increasing interest in electric two-wheelers is also a major catalyst for telematics adoption. At the end of 2023, an estimated 11.1 million active two-wheeler OEM telematics systems were in use globally.

Growing at a CAGR of 37.1 percent, this number is expected to reach 53.8 million in 2028. Annual shipments of OEM telematics systems are expected to reach 26.1 million by 2028, up from 5.1 million at the end of 2023. This represents a CAGR of 38.7 percent. Examples of two-wheeler OEMs that offer embedded telematics services today include BMW Motorrad in Europe, LiveWire and Zero Motorcycles in the US, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto (Chetak) and Royal Enfield in India as well as Yadea, NIU Technologies, Segway-Ninebot and Sunra from China.

The penetration rate of embedded OEM telematics solutions will increase in the coming years, but there will still be plenty of opportunities for aftermarket telematics service providers. The number of aftermarket two-wheeler telematics systems in active use is forecasted to grow from 13.8 million at the end of 2023 to reach 27.4 million in 2028. This represents a CAGR of 14.7 percent. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest number of active telematics systems followed by RoW including regions such as Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Annual shipments of aftermarket two-wheeler telematics systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0 percent from 4.9 million in 2023 to 9.5 million in 2028.

The two-wheeler aftermarket telematics market is served by a wide range of companies. Some are large companies that have installed bases of hundreds of thousands of telematics units on various vehicle types. There are also specialised companies that solely focus on telematics solutions for two-wheelers. Many telematics service providers offer solutions both for the OEM and the aftermarket segment.

Examples of two-wheeler telematics service providers include Mapit IoT and Scorpion Automotive from Europe; SVR Tracking and Find it Now from North America; Carsystem and Lojack Argentina (Strix) from South America; Ajjas, Fleettrack, iTriangle Infotech, Onelap Telematics and Trak N Tell from India; WanWayTech from China as well as Tracker Connect from South Africa.

There are also a range of companies focusing on hardware telematics devices. These companies either focus on the aftermarket, OEM or both segments. Examples of such companies include Actia, ERM Advanced Telematics, Jimi (Concox), Panasonic, Positioning Universal, Queclink Wireless Solutions, Teltonika and Tramigo.

