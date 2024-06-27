NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 27, 2024.



OKX Announces Support for AGIX Token Migration



OKX is pleased to announce its support for the upcoming AGIX token migration. This move is in alignment with AGIX's official migration plan.



As per the schedule, the following changes will be made:

1. Pending orders for AGIX tokens will be cancelled and AGIX spot trading pair AGIX/USDT will be suspended at 8:00 am UTC on July 1, 2024.

2. AGIX transfers deposits, and withdrawals will be suspended at 10:00 am UTC on July 1, 2024.

3. An account snapshot and the subsequent token migration will take place at 4:00 pm UTC on July 1, 2024.



The snapshot will include both OKX funding and trading accounts. It is important for customers to note the following:

1. Any AGIX tokens that are in the process of being withdrawn or have not been successfully deposited at the time of the snapshot will not be included in the migration.

2. Once the migration is complete, for AGIX tokens in sub-accounts, the resulting FET tokens will be sent to the main account.

3. AGIX holdings under 1 (excluding open orders) will not be included in the migration.



OKX is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for its customers during the AGIX token migration and will continue to provide updates as necessary.



