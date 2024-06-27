China Online Healthcare Market Report 2024: A $583.6 Billion Market by 2028, with CAGR of 36% During 2024-2028 - Growing Need to Provide Better Management for Chronic Diseases

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Online Healthcare Market: Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's online healthcare market is forecasted to reach US$583.68 billion in 2028, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 36.89% during the period spanning from 2024 to 2028.

Growth in the Chinese online healthcare market is supported by factors such as aging population, rising health expenditure, support from Chinese government, technical innovations and rising internet penetration. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by lack of motivation and lack of confidence trust of patients in online health care services.



China's online healthcare market by type can be segmented as follows: online pharmacy, digital healthcare infrastructure, online enterprise service, online consultation, online consumer healthcare and others. In 2023, the dominant share of China online healthcare market was being held by online pharmacy, followed by digital healthcare infrastructure. China's online pharmaceutical sales (including prescription and OTC pharmaceuticals) are likely to record a strong growth, outpacing the entire pharmaceutical market.



China's online pharmacy market can be segmented as follows: medical devices, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, nutrition products, prescription and other. In 2023, the dominant share of the Chinese online pharmacy market was being held by medical devices, followed by over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, driven by fewer restrictions from the authorities.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the China online healthcare market with impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Alibaba Group Holding Limited, WeDoctor, Ltd., Miao Health, DXY.cn, JD.com, Inc., and Ping An Good Doctor) are also presented in detail.

Key market dynamics

Growth Drivers

Aging Population

Growing Internet Penetration

Rising Health Expenditure

Growing Need to Provide Better Management for Chronic Diseases

Insurance & Membership Products

Growing Health Awareness

Support from Chinese Government

Key Trends & Developments

Increased Use Of Online Healthcare Services Among Millennials

Technological Innovations

Increasing Investments from Internet Companies

Popularization of Internet Hospitals

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Online Healthcare

1.2 Benefits of Online Healthcare

1.3 Types of Online Healthcare Services

1.4 Value Chain Analysis

1.5 Advantages of Online Healthcare

1.6 Disadvantages of Online Healthcare



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on China Online Healthcare Market

2.2 Increase in Online Healthcare Users

2.3 Increased Online Pharmaceutical Sales

2.4 Surge in Demand for Health Supplements

2.5 Favorable Policies

2.6 Post-COVID Scenario



3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Online Healthcare Market by Value

3.2 China Online Healthcare Market Forecast by Value

3.3 China Online Healthcare Market Penetration

3.4 China Online Healthcare Market Penetration Forecast

3.5 China Online Healthcare Market by Type

3.5.1 China Online Pharmacy Healthcare Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 China Digital Healthcare Infrastructure Healthcare Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 China Online Enterprise Service Healthcare Market Forecast by Value

3.5.4 China Online Consultation Healthcare Market Forecast by Value

3.5.5 China Online Consumer Healthcare Market Forecast by Value

3.6 China Online Healthcare Market by Region

3.7 China Online Pharmacy Market by Segment

3.7.1 China Online Medical Devices Market Forecast by Value

3.7.2 China Online Medical Devices Market Penetration

3.7.3 China Online Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.7.4 China Online Nutrition Products Market Forecast by Value

3.7.5 China Online Nutrition Products Market Penetration

3.7.6 China Online Prescription Market Forecast by Value

3.7.7 China Online Prescription Market Penetration

3.8 China Internet Hospital by Number

3.9 China Internet Hospital by Initiator



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Aging Population

4.1.2 Growing Internet Penetration

4.1.3 Rising Health Expenditure

4.1.4 Growing Need to Provide Better Management for Chronic Diseases

4.1.5 Insurance & Membership Products

4.1.6 Growing Health Awareness

4.1.7 Support from Chinese Government

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increased Use Of Online Healthcare Services Among Millennial

4.2.2 Technological Innovations

4.2.3 Increasing Investments from Internet Companies

4.2.4 Popularization of Internet Hospitals

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Lack of Motivation

4.3.2 Lack of Confidence



5. Company Profiles

5.1 China Market

5.1.1 Online Pharmacies Market Share - Key Players



6. Company Profiles

JD.com, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Ping An Good Doctor

WeDoctor

Miao Health

DXY.cn

