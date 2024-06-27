Company Announcement No 26/2024
|27 June 2024
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S to acquire Coop Bank A/S – terms of acquisition have been met
We refer to Sydbank´s Company Announcement No 18 dated 21 May 2024 and can inform you that the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority have approved the acquisition by Sydbank A/S of Coop Bank A/S.
It is expected that the transaction will be implemented as soon as possible and no later than by the end of July 2024.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment