27 June 2024

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S to acquire Coop Bank A/S – terms of acquisition have been met

We refer to Sydbank´s Company Announcement No 18 dated 21 May 2024 and can inform you that the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority have approved the acquisition by Sydbank A/S of Coop Bank A/S.

It is expected that the transaction will be implemented as soon as possible and no later than by the end of July 2024.

Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

