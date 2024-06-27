Global Medical Image Computing and Computer-Assisted Intervention Research Report 2023-2024 & 2031 with Profiles of Market Innovators - Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Image Computing and Computer-Assisted Intervention Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



medical image computing and computer-assisted intervention market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, driven by technological advancements and the increasing adoption of AI-driven solutions.

The drivers underscore the transformative impact of AI, machine learning, and advanced imaging technologies, while challenges in technology integration pose a notable restraint. The market segmentation provides insights into the diverse applications of medical image computing, and geographic trends highlight regional influences. Key players' strategies will shape the future landscape of medical image computing, catering to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and improving patient outcomes.

Focus on R&D Initiatives to Enhance the Market Share



In the competitive landscape, key players such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare have implemented strategies to maintain their market positions. These include investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and expansions. Revenues for 2023 indicate Siemens Healthineers as the market leader, but the forecast period expects dynamic shifts. Competitive strategies focus on developing comprehensive medical image computing solutions, leveraging AI and machine learning, and addressing diverse therapeutic needs.

North America remains the Global Leader



Geographically, North America emerged as the leader in both revenue and CAGR in 2023. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and early adoption of medical image computing technologies contribute to this dominance. Europe, while exhibiting substantial growth potential, trails North America, reflecting regional variations in healthcare practices and technology adoption.



Advancements in Medical Imaging Software



The evolution of Medical Imaging Software stands out as a prominent driver, showcasing substantial growth evidenced by a surge in demand. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms into medical imaging software enhances diagnostic capabilities. Notable instances include AI-powered image recognition and diagnostic tools, driving the market's momentum by improving efficiency and accuracy in medical imaging.



Rise of Computer-Assisted Intervention Systems



The proliferation of Computer-Assisted Intervention Systems emerges as a robust driver, transforming surgical planning and interventional procedures. Evidence points to the increasing adoption of robotic assistance, AI-driven guidance, and real-time procedural monitoring. Such advancements contribute to improved precision in surgeries and interventions, fostering the market's expansion.



Integration of AI and Machine Learning in Medical Imaging



The integration of AI and machine learning in Medical Image Computing serves as a dynamic driver, exemplified by the growing reliance on computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) systems. The utilization of AI algorithms for image interpretation and pattern recognition enhances diagnostic accuracy. Supporting evidence indicates the positive impact of AI-driven technologies in streamlining diagnostic workflows and enabling timely medical interventions.



Restraint: Challenges in Technology Integration



While the market is propelled by drivers, challenges in seamlessly integrating diverse technologies pose a notable restraint. Evidence suggests that the integration of AI and machine learning, robotics, virtual reality, and other advanced technologies requires substantial investment and a phased approach. This restraint is supported by insights into the complexities involved in ensuring interoperability and optimized performance across different technology components.



Market Segmentation Analysis

Market by Technology Type: Computer-Assisted Intervention Systems Dominate the Market



In the segmentation by Technology Type, both Medical Imaging Software and Computer-Assisted Intervention Systems exhibited robust financial performance in 2023. However, the forecast period anticipates Computer-Assisted Intervention Systems to lead in both revenue and CAGR, reflecting the increasing significance of technology-assisted interventions in the medical field.



Market by Imaging Modality: Molecular Imaging Dominates the Market



Examining the segmentation by Imaging Modality, Molecular Imaging led in both revenue and CAGR during 2023 and the forecast period. This signifies the growing relevance of molecular imaging techniques in diagnostics and treatment planning. While other modalities contribute significantly, Molecular Imaging's dominance highlights its broad application in diverse medical specialties.



Market by Application Area: Diagnostic Imaging Dominates the Market



In the segmentation by Application Area, Diagnostic Imaging led in revenue in 2023, emphasizing the continued importance of precise diagnostics in healthcare. However, Treatment Response Monitoring exhibited the highest CAGR, indicating an increasing focus on monitoring the effectiveness of medical interventions. This segmentation reflects the diverse applications of medical image computing in various medical contexts.



Market by End-User: Hospitals Dominate the Market



Examining the end-user segmentation, Hospitals led in both revenue and CAGR during 2023 and the forecast period. This underscores the central role of medical image computing in routine clinical practices. While Research and Academic Institutions and Ambulatory Surgical Centers contribute significantly, Hospitals and Clinics remain the primary adopters of advanced medical imaging technologies.



Market by Technology Integration: AI and Machine Learning Integration Dominates the Market



In the segmentation by Technology Integration, AI and Machine Learning Integration led in both revenue and CAGR during 2023 and the forecast period. This highlights the transformative impact of AI and machine learning in enhancing diagnostic and interventional capabilities. While other technologies contribute, AI and machine learning's dominance signifies a paradigm shift in medical image computing.



Market by Therapeutic Segment: Oncology Segment Dominates the Market



In the segmentation by Therapeutic Segment, Oncology emerged as the leader in both revenue and CAGR during 2023 and the forecast period. This reflects the critical role of medical image computing in cancer diagnostics, treatment planning, and monitoring. Other therapeutic segments, including Cardiology and Neurology, contribute significantly, emphasizing the diverse applications across medical specialties.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Medical Image Computing And Computer-Assisted Intervention market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Medical Image Computing And Computer-Assisted Intervention market?

Which is the largest regional market for Medical Image Computing And Computer-Assisted Intervention market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Medical Image Computing And Computer-Assisted Intervention market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Medical Image Computing And Computer-Assisted Intervention market worldwide?

Company Profiles: Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Technology

Medical Imaging Software

Computer-Assisted Intervention Systems

Imaging Modality

X-ray Imaging

MRI

CT Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Molecular Imaging

Others

Application Area

Diagnostic Imaging

Surgical Planning

Interventional Procedures

Treatment Response Monitoring

End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Large Hospitals

Small and Medium-sized Hospitals

Research and Academic Institutions

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Technology Integration

AI and Machine Learning Integration

Computer-Aided Diagnosis (CAD)

Robotics Integration

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Cloud-Based Imaging Solutions

Others

Therapeutic Segment

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Musculoskeletal Imaging

Gastrointestinal Imaging

Pulmonary Imaging

Ophthalmology

Dental

Other

