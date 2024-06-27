Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 27-Jun-24

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s)

paid by the Fund for the quarter to June 2024.

Announcement Date: 27-Jun-24

Ex-Date: 05-Jul-24

Record Date: 08-Jul-24

Payment Date: 19-Jul-24

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQQ3Q067 USD 0.3303 WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBM26 USD 0.3138 WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1985 WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBX31 EUR 0.5104 WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXBH163 USD 0.6017 WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZQ89 GBP 0.3651* WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF IE00BQZJC527 EUR 0.464 WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BVXC4854 USD 0.3084 WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BYQCZF74 GBP 0.1951* WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BYPGTJ26 GBP 0.1018 WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR IE00BZ56SY76 EUR 0.3572 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1223 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE000IGMB3E1 GBP 0.0517* WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RN96 USD 0.2951 WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE000LRRPK60 GBP 0.1567* WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD (Inst) IE00030Y2P41 USD 84.3324 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ0XVF52 USD 2.4667 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged IE00BFNNN012 USD 2.7724 WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged IE00BFNNN236 EUR 2.5273* WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged IE00BFNNN459 GBP 2.594* WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD IE00BJFN5P63 USD 0.6704 WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USD IE000X9TLGN8 USD 0.2227 WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP IE0003UH9270 GBP 0.3669 * Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 26 June.

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684