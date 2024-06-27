Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release: 27-Jun-24
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s)
paid by the Fund for the quarter to June 2024.
Announcement Date: 27-Jun-24
Ex-Date: 05-Jul-24
Record Date: 08-Jul-24
Payment Date: 19-Jul-24
|Sub-Fund/Share Class
|ISIN
|Currency
|Amount per Share
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQQ3Q067
|USD
|0.3303
|WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBM26
|USD
|0.3138
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBQ63
|USD
|0.1985
|WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJBX31
|EUR
|0.5104
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXBH163
|USD
|0.6017
|WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZQ89
|GBP
|0.3651*
|WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
|IE00BQZJC527
|EUR
|0.464
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BVXC4854
|USD
|0.3084
|WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BYQCZF74
|GBP
|0.1951*
|WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF
|IE00BYPGTJ26
|GBP
|0.1018
|WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR
|IE00BZ56SY76
|EUR
|0.3572
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RD98
|USD
|0.1223
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE000IGMB3E1
|GBP
|0.0517*
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ56RN96
|USD
|0.2951
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE000LRRPK60
|GBP
|0.1567*
|WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD (Inst)
|IE00030Y2P41
|USD
|84.3324
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BZ0XVF52
|USD
|2.4667
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
|IE00BFNNN012
|USD
|2.7724
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged
|IE00BFNNN236
|EUR
|2.5273*
|WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
|IE00BFNNN459
|GBP
|2.594*
|WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
|IE00BJFN5P63
|USD
|0.6704
|WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USD
|IE000X9TLGN8
|USD
|0.2227
|WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP
|IE0003UH9270
|GBP
|0.3669
|* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 26 June.
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684