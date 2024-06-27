Dividend Declaration

| Source: WisdomTree Issuer ICAV WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

For Immediate Release:                                                        27-Jun-24

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s)
paid by the Fund for the quarter to June 2024.

Announcement Date: 27-Jun-24
Ex-Date: 05-Jul-24
Record Date: 08-Jul-24
Payment Date: 19-Jul-24

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQQ3Q067USD0.3303
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBM26USD0.3138
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1985
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBX31EUR0.5104
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXBH163USD0.6017
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZQ89GBP0.3651*
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETFIE00BQZJC527EUR0.464
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BVXC4854USD0.3084
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BYQCZF74GBP0.1951*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BYPGTJ26GBP0.1018
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EURIE00BZ56SY76EUR0.3572
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1223
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE000IGMB3E1GBP0.0517*
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RN96USD0.2951
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE000LRRPK60GBP0.1567*
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD (Inst)IE00030Y2P41USD84.3324
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ0XVF52USD2.4667
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD HedgedIE00BFNNN012USD2.7724
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR HedgedIE00BFNNN236EUR2.5273*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP HedgedIE00BFNNN459GBP2.594*
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.6704
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USDIE000X9TLGN8USD0.2227
WisdomTree UK Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - GBPIE0003UH9270GBP0.3669
* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 26 June.  

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited        Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                +353 1 776 3628
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited           Paul Boland                        +353 1 697 1684