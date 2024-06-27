Hut 8 Set to Join to Russell 3000® Index

Miami, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000Ò Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets on Monday, July 1st, 2024, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 21st, 2024.

The annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000Ò Index or small-cap Russell 2000Ò Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“Our inclusion in the Russell Indexes is another important milestone for Hut 8, as it will help enhance the Company’s liquidity and visibility,” said Asher Genoot, Chief Executive Officer of Hut 8. “We believe the impact of the inclusion, together with our recently announced and ongoing growth initiatives, will continue to drive us toward our north star of maximizing shareholder value.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the ‘Russell Reconstitution’ section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising nineteen sites: ten Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, and four power generation assets in Ontario. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles, or strategies.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives.

FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance, employing transparent rules-based methodology informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell fully embraces the IOSCO Principles, and its Statement of Compliance has received independent assurance. Index innovation is driven by client needs and customer partnerships, allowing FTSE Russell to continually enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This press release includes “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, “forward-looking information”). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the business, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “allow”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “predict”, “can”, “might”, “potential”, “predict”, “is designed to”, “likely” or similar expressions. Specifically, such forward-looking information included in this press release includes statements relating to the Company’s enhanced liquidity and visibility, growth initiatives and focus on maximizing shareholder value.