Cellectar Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Event to Review the Full Results from Its CLOVER WaM Pivotal Trial and Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Market Landscape

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will host an event on July 24, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., EDT, to provide a comprehensive overview of recent data from its pivotal trial of iopofosine I 131 in Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia, the current treatment landscape, unmet needs for patients with this disease, and opportunities to improve patient outcomes.



The event will feature both company leadership and key investigators, who will discuss the CLOVER WaM study (NCT02952508) and full results. Details are as follows:

Conference Call Details

Date: July 24, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT/ 5:00 a.m. PDT

Dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738

Webcast link: click HERE

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Events section of the company’s investor relations website.

About Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia

Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia is a B-cell malignancy characterized by bone marrow infiltration of clonal lymphoplasmacytic cells that produce a monoclonal immunoglobulin M (IgM) that remains incurable with available treatments. The prevalence in the US is approximately 26,000 with 1,500-1,900 patients being diagnosed annually. Approximately 11,800 patients require treatment in the relapsed or refractory setting and there are an estimated 5,700 patients requiring third-line or greater therapy. There are no FDA approved treatment options for patients progressing on BTKi therapy. BTKi therapies do not demonstrate complete response rates and require continuous treatment. Approximately 50% of third-line patients not receiving treatment are likely to consider new treatment options. There is an established unmet need for new FDA approved treatments that provide a novel mechanism of action, increased deep durable responses, and time limited treatment, especially in heavily pretreated WM patients.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects. The company’s product pipeline includes lead asset iopofosine I 131, a small-molecule PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

