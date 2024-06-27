World’s Largest Tutoring Network, Superprof, Reveals What Drives U.S. Summer Learners — It’s Not What You Think

Paris, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superprof, the largest tutoring network in the world, recently uncovered crucial insights into what U.S. students want — and need — to learn over the summer. Superprof’s first-of-its-kind survey of tutors, learners, and parents reveals an overwhelming drive across the board for more academic support, as well as a desire for flexible, self-directed learning and regular assessments.

“Our new survey will come as a real eye-opener to anyone expecting summer learners to be focused on lightweight goals,” said Wilfried Granier, Superprof’s CEO and co-founder. “Most of our respondents are turning to tutoring solutions for academic excellence, personal growth and development. And these responses align fully with the explosive growth we’ve experienced since Superprof launched in the U.S.'' Superprof recently announced that it has signed up over 100,000 students and conducted 125,000 lessons in the American market in record time. Key findings of its new survey include:

Academic excellence surfaces as the overriding motivator for students still in school, as well as adult learners and parents. A majority of respondents said that academic performance is the overwhelming reason for undertaking summer learning. Around 20% of students still in school said they were eager to explore new subjects or interests and 45% of adult learners said the same. However, a combined total of 69% said their primary motive was to prepare for upcoming courses, develop better study skills or improve their grades. Parents echoed these sentiments, with 60% prioritizing course preparation for their children over the summer and 20% encouraging exploration of new subjects or interests.

Surprisingly, 80% of learners want regular assessments. Time management emerged as the critical challenge to summer learning, with 65% of learners expressing a strong preference for flexible, self-directed learning. Despite this desire for flexibility, a vast majority (80%) also stated the importance of regular assessments, quizzes, and checkpoints to ensure they are on the right track.

Tutors were identified as providing the most helpful support. A strong majority of learners (60%) identified tutors as the most helpful support for achieving their summer goals, with educational apps or software (10%) and online courses or tutorials (21%) also mentioned.

Persistent gaps remain in foundational knowledge. The survey highlighted the academic subjects that students are most eager to tackle over the summer. Math and foreign languages lead the pack, though there's a notable discrepancy between what tutors see as important and what students express interest in. Identifying the subjects where students lost the most learning over the pandemic, tutors highlighted math (34%) and English language arts (22%) as the primary subjects still needing attention this summer, while students prioritize foreign language (28%) and math (24%).

The survey was conducted among U.S. Superprof users in May 2024, with 1,567 tutor responses and 305 student responses. The majority of student respondents were college students, followed by adult learners and parents/guardians. For more information about Superprof and to find the perfect tutor for your summer learning needs, visit Superprof's website.