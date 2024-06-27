Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 27 June 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2024
Effective from 1 July 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2024 to 30 September 2024:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009531808, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 4.4650% pa
DK0009531998, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 4.4650% pa
DK0009536609, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 4.0550% pa
DK0009538654, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 3.9950% pa
DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 4.4650% pa
DK0009542920, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 4.2850% pa
DK0009544033, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 3.8365% pa
DK0009544116, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 4.2650% pa
DK0009544389, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 4.4350% pa
DK0009545279, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 3.9665% pa
DK0009545865, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2024: 4.3150% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
