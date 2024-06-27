Global Building Insulation Industry Report 2024: Compound Annual Growth of 5.4% During 2024-2028 - Surging Renovation of Old Buildings and Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Insulating Material

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Insulation Market (by Type, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global building insulation market is expected to record a value of US$40.81 billion in 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 5.45% for the period spanning 2024-2028.

Factors such as expanding building & construction industry, increasing emphasis on controlling greenhouse emissions, rising urbanization, growing focus on energy conservation and supportive government policies and initiatives would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by volatility in raw material prices, high initial investment cost, lack of awareness and health concerns regarding the adoption of few building insulation products. A few notable trends include surging renovation activities of old buildings, emerging inclination towards green building concept, rising energy costs and escalating demand for eco-friendly insulating material.



The global building insulation market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user and platform. In term of type, the global market can be bifurcated into Foam, glass wool, stone wool and others. Depending on application, global building insulation market can be categorized into Wall insulation, roof insulation and floor insulation. Whereas, according to the end-user, the global building insulation market can be divided into residential and non-residential segments.



The fastest growing regional market was Europe due to rising number of initiatives introduced by the government to minimize carbon footprints of buildings, surge in commercial and residential buildings, and the profitable growth opportunities within the building thermal insulation material industry.



Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global building insulation market, which is segmented into type, application, end-user and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), along with the country coverage of the U.S. and China, have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The company profiles of the following leading players are also presented in detail: BASF Saint-Gobain Owens Corning Kingspan Group Rockwool Recticel



Key Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Expanding Building & Construction Industry

Increasing Emphasis on Controlling Greenhouse Emission

Rising Urbanization

Growing Focus on Energy Conservation

Supportive Government Policies and Initiatives

Key Trends & Developments

Surging Renovation Activities of Old Buildings

Emerging Inclination towards Green Building Concept

Rising Energy Costs

Escalating Demand for Eco-friendly Insulating Material

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

High Initial Investment Cost

Lack of Awareness

Health Concerns Regarding Adoption of Few Building Insulation Products

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction to Building Insulation

1.2 Applications of Building Insulation

1.3 Classification of Building Insulation Materials

1.4 Major Types of Insulation Used in Homes

1.5 Comparative Properties of Some Insulation Materials

1.6 Production Steps of Glass Wool Insulation

1.7 Supply Chain of Building Insulation

1.8 Benefits of Building Insulation



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Halt in Construction Activities

2.2 Decline in Industrial Production

2.3 Delay in Infrastructure Projects



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Building Insulation Market by Value

3.2 Global Building Insulation Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Building Insulation Market by Type

3.4 Global Building Insulation Market by Application

3.5 Global Building Insulation Market by End-User

3.6 Global Building Insulation Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe

4.2 North America

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.3 Challenges



6. Company Profiles

6.1 BASF

6.2 Saint-Gobain

6.3 Owens Corning

6.4 Kingspan Group

6.5 Rockwool

6.6 Recticel



