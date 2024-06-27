Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Report and Competitive Analysis 2024-2030, Featuring Procotex, Gen 2 Carbon, SGL Carbon, CFK Valley Recycling, Carbon Conversion, Vartega, Toray and Karborek

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Carbon Fiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global recycled carbon fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, aerospace, consumer electronics and sporting goods industries.

The global recycled carbon fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $103 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are regulations for reuse & recyclability of materials and the cost advantage of recycled carbon fiber compared to virgin carbon fiber.

Transportation is set to remain the largest end use over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight, cost-effective materials. Sporting good is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Non-woven mats will remain the largest product type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for low cost, recycled carbon fiber in structural applications.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments in Recycled Carbon Fiber Market

Companies specializing in recycled carbon fiber are expanding their recycling facilities to meet the growing demand for sustainable materials in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and wind energy. SGL Carbon, for example, has announced plans to expand its carbon fiber recycling capacity in Europe. Partnerships for Advanced Recycling Technologies: Collaboration between companies and research institutions is driving advancements in recycling technologies for carbon fiber composites. Partnerships such as the one between ELG Carbon Fibre and the University of Nottingham aim to develop innovative methods for recycling end-of-life carbon fiber materials.

Collaboration between companies and research institutions is driving advancements in recycling technologies for carbon fiber composites. Partnerships such as the one between ELG Carbon Fibre and the University of Nottingham aim to develop innovative methods for recycling end-of-life carbon fiber materials. Demand for Sustainable Materials in Automotive Industry : The automotive industry's shift towards sustainability and lightweighting is driving the demand for recycled carbon fiber materials. Companies like BMW are incorporating recycled carbon fiber into their production processes to reduce environmental impact and improve fuel efficiency.

: The automotive industry's shift towards sustainability and lightweighting is driving the demand for recycled carbon fiber materials. Companies like BMW are incorporating recycled carbon fiber into their production processes to reduce environmental impact and improve fuel efficiency. Certification of Recycled Carbon Fiber Products: Certification programs such as the Carbon Trust's Carbon Footprint Standard are gaining traction in the recycled carbon fiber market. These certifications verify the environmental credentials of recycled carbon fiber products, providing assurance to consumers and facilitating market adoption.

Certification programs such as the Carbon Trust's Carbon Footprint Standard are gaining traction in the recycled carbon fiber market. These certifications verify the environmental credentials of recycled carbon fiber products, providing assurance to consumers and facilitating market adoption. Investments in Circular Economy Initiatives: Governments and industry stakeholders are investing in circular economy initiatives to promote the recycling and reuse of carbon fiber materials. Funding programs and research projects focused on carbon fiber recycling, such as the EU-funded RECOTRANS project, aim to develop sustainable solutions for the carbon fiber industry.

Recycled Carbon Fiber Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies recycled carbon fiber companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the recycled carbon fiber companies profiled in this report include.

Procotex

Gen 2 Carbon (Carbon Fiber Ltd).

SGL Carbon

CFK Valley Recycling

Carbon Conversion Inc.

Vartega

Toray

Karborek

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Recycled carbon fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and (M lbs) by volume.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, product type and region.

Regional Analysis: Recycled carbon fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, product type and regions for the recycled carbon fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the recycled carbon fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global recycled carbon fiber market by end use (aerospace, transportation, consumer electronics, sporting goods, and others), product type (non woven mats, chopped carbon fiber, milled carbon fiber), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global recycled carbon fiber market by end use, product type, and region as follows:



Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by End Use:

Transportation

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Sporting Goods

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by Product Type:

Non Woven Mats

Chopped Carbon Fiber

Milled Carbon Fiber

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

