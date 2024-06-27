The Habit Burger Grill Brings Back Fan-Favorite French Onion Char for Fifth Time

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces the return of its popular French Onion Char for the fifth time. This limited-time offer, which has become a highly anticipated event for Habit fans, transforms the rich, savory essence of French onion soup into a mouthwatering burger experience. The repeated return of this specialty item highlights the brand’s commitment to bringing back fan favorites.



The French Onion Char features a juicy, chargrilled patty topped with melty cheese, two crispy onion rings, and sweet caramelized onions, all made with fresh ingredients. True to The Habit's commitment to quality, each burger is made-to-order and cooked over an open flame, delivering the signature “char” Habit fans crave.

"Our French Onion Char is something special. We've packed the rich, warm flavor of French onion soup, the crispiness of onion rings, and an awesome cheese pull into one killer burger," says Jason Triail, the brand's Director of Culinary Innovation. "It's become a fan favorite for good reason. The combination of our chargrilled patty with fresh California produce and sweet, caramelized onions creates a flavor profile that's uniquely craveable. One bite tells the whole story – it's a burger that truly stands out."

The chef-inspired creation seamlessly blends traditional French onion soup elements with the freshest produce, resulting in a hearty, satisfying burger that embodies both timeless flavor and Golden State freshness. The French Onion Char offers a delicious harmony of sweet and savory notes, capturing the essence of slowly cooked, aromatic onions in a convenient handheld form.

The French Onion Char is made with the freshest California ingredients, featuring:

Juicy, chargrilled, 100% beef patty

French onion sauce

Melty, white American cheese

Two crispy, golden-brown onion rings

Sweet caramelized onions

Shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes

Served on a soft, pillowy seeded bun



Available today and running until supplies last, the French Onion Char is available at participating Habit Burger Grill restaurants throughout the US.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. The Habit Burger Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 380 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

