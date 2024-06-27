DIOS undertakes exploration work on five James Bay properties, Quebec

MONTREAL, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) starts, as planned, follow-up field work on wholly-owned LeCaron, Lithium-Nord, East-Clarkie, Nemiscau-Nord and Pontax-Nord properties in James Bay Lower Eastmain greenstone belt.



"We are enthusiastic about this exploration campaign, allowing us to make up for lost time during last summer forest fires. We will explore strategic areas of newly acquired properties with attractive potential for critical elements," said MJ Girard, President of Dios.

Exploration follow-up will focus on first-priority Lithium-Nord and LeCaron projects. Other follow-up work will target intermediate-priority work on East Clarkie and Eastern LeCaron including newly acquired claims. A first reconnaissance is planned on Pontax-Nord and follow-up on Nemiscau-Nord. Large part of claims remains to be explored.

Focus is on Lithium-bearing pegmatites (LCT type) on selected favourable target-areas. Rocks with fertile signature are observed in northwestern-most part of Lithium-Nord, where anomalous values were also obtained (March 1, 2024 press release): Nb/Ta versus Mg/Li ratios values corresponding to fertile magma (Selway et al. 2005). This corresponds to the western periphery of Uskawasis3 unit as mapped by Quebec Government, just south of lake sediments yielding high lithium values. That sector may be favourable for LCT pegmatites occurrences or at least more evolved magma.

Due to forest fires and limited time, helicopter & ground access, last Fall field program covered less than 12% of claims on 4 projects. We are quite happy to start new field work.

Gold potential on Clarkie and LeCaron

Dios had discovered a Wacke unit on Clarkie with up to 8.88 g/t gold and 6.8 g/t gold in association with 2 percent pyrite and quartz veinlets (see August 8, 2022 release).

Dios reported on LeCaron the Conductor showing discovery in 2010 with 2.074 g/t gold over 4.5 m in channel sampling, 1.286 g/t Au over 2.5 m and 9.64 g/t Au over 0.7m (Government files, SIGEOM).

Gold follow-up on Au33-Lithium33 (Heberto Gold extents)

Gold exploration follow-up is also studied on Au33-Heberto gold discovery and extents: see Dios annual and quarterly MDA.

This release was prepared by M.J. Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 qualified person.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 QP

President

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com