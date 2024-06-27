Global AI-Powered Design Tools Market Projected to Reach $5.54 Billion in 2024, Driven by Burgeoning Demands for Personalized Design Solutions, and Necessity for Swift Prototyping - Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Powered Design Tools Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global AI-Powered Design Tools Market Projected to Reach $5.54 Billion in 2024

Overview of Market Growth





The AI-powered design tools market is experiencing an unprecedented growth surge, with projections indicating an ascent from $4.54 billion in 2023 to $5.54 billion in 2024, marking a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. This remarkable expansion is fueled by the augmented adoption of automation within design processes, an intensified focus on the user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design, an escalating demand for tailored design solutions, the pursuit of accessible and democratized design tools, and the burgeoning requirement for visually compelling digital content in the e-commerce sector.



Future Growth and Innovations



The sector is poised for continued exponential growth, with expectations of reaching $12.34 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.2%. Anticipated to shape this trajectory are the rising adoption rates of AI-powered tools across diverse industries, burgeoning demands for personalized design solutions, and the necessity for swift prototyping as well as iterative design processes. Emerging trends are likely to see the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions to boost accessibility and collaborative efforts, integration of AI design tools with AR and VR technologies for immersive experiences, harmonious collaboration between AI advances and human creativity, and the application of natural language processing to streamline design workflows.



Impact of Digital Channels



Digital channels are significantly influencing the AI-powered design tools market. These online platforms, encompassing social media and e-commerce among others, serve as key mediums for marketing and content distribution, propelled by enhanced Internet accessibility, personalization, integration, and cost-effectiveness. AI design tools are instrumental in enhancing the efficiency of these digital channels, as evidenced by substantial growth in e-commerce sales and social media usage.



Business Developments



At the forefront of technology innovation, key players in the market are producing transformative solutions such as Locofy Lightning, an application that uses AI to convert design mockups into functional web code. Similarly, Adobe Inc.’s strategic acquisition of Rephrase.ai has the potential to revolutionize video creation capabilities. Such innovations indicate a fierce competition among market competitors to meet customer demands and shape the future of AI-powered design tools.



Regional Insights



North America currently leads as the largest region within the AI-powered design tools market. The global landscape of the market covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with comprehensive country-level analysis provided for the industry's performance and strategic growth opportunities.



Applications and Segments



The vast array of AI-powered design tools includes graphic design, UX/UI design, automated content creation, image and video processing, and other specialized applications and technologies. These innovative tools, critical in accelerating design processes and empowering designers, span across multiple industry verticals including automotive, media, fashion, architecture, and retail among others.



About the AI-Powered Design Tools Market



The AI-powered design tools market encompasses a vast ecosystem offering tools for generative design, prototyping, personalization, automation, and workflow optimization. This market's value is comprehensively represented by revenues obtained through the provision of advanced services and related goods, emphasizing the creators' contribution across the manufacturing and direct customer sales spectrum.



In a rapidly evolving digital environment, the AI-powered design tools market not only catalyzes design innovation but also augments the effectiveness of digital content creation, responding adeptly to the fluid demands of an increasingly visual and interconnected world.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.2% Regions Covered Global





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adobe Inc

Autodesk Inc

Canva Inc

Figma

Tailor Brands LLC

InVisionApp Inc

Corel Corporation

Design Pickle

Desygner Inc

Sketch Inc

Affinity Designer

BrandCrowd

Bannersnack

Crello

Looka

Design Wizard

Vecteezy

Designhill

Vectary

Snappa

PicMonkey

Lunacy

Vectr

Gravit Designer

Boxmode





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jni9pv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment