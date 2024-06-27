Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Global Market Research Report 2024: Burgeoning Emphasis on Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapies - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cystic fibrosis (cf) therapeutics market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $6.91 billion in 2023 to $7.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The cystic fibrosis (cf) therapeutics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

North America was the largest region in the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including advancements in targeted therapies, a deeper understanding of cystic fibrosis (CF) genetics, increased patient advocacy and awareness, government support for research initiatives, and incentives for rare disease research, such as orphan drug designations. These elements collectively contributed to the progress and development of therapeutics for cystic fibrosis during the historical period.



The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the rise in the cystic fibrosis (CF) patient population, regulatory approvals for novel therapies, a focus on personalized medicine, increased investment in biomarker research, expanded newborn screening programs, and healthcare policy support. Major trends expected in the forecast period include the expansion of CFTR modulators, the utilization of gene editing technologies, early intervention strategies, improved diagnostic techniques, the integration of telehealth and remote monitoring, the digitalization of healthcare, and advancements in chronic disease management.



The projected increase in the population affected by cystic fibrosis (CF) is set to be a driving force behind the expansion of the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market. CF, an inherited condition impacting the lungs, digestive system, and other organs, necessitates therapeutic interventions to thin lung mucus, making it easier to expel. As the number of individuals suffering from cystic fibrosis rises, the demand for effective CF therapeutics is expected to soar.



The burgeoning emphasis on personalized medicine and targeted therapies is poised to drive the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market forward. Personalized medicine involves tailoring medical care based on patients' unique genetic makeup, proteins, and other biological factors, enabling precise and individualized treatments. This approach aids in comprehending the intricate genetic mutations underlying CF, paving the way for customized treatment plans aligned with each patient's distinct genetic profile.



Key players within the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market are actively directing their efforts towards strategic investments aimed at expanding their presence and fortifying their market positions. Strategic investment in medical research encompasses a deliberate allocation of resources, expertise, and funding into scientific research endeavors with the primary objectives of advancing medical understanding, developing innovative treatments, and refining healthcare protocols.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Characteristics



3. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Trends and Strategies



4. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by Drug Class, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

Mucolytic

Bronchodilators

CFTR Modulators

6.2. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Oral

Inhaled

6.3. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, Segmentation by Treatment Method, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Medication

Devices

7. Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

PTC Therapeutics LIMITED

Genentech Inc.

Alaxia

AstraZeneca

Beyond Air Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Alcresta Therapeutics Inc.

Laurent Pharmaceuticals

Nestle HealthScience

Vivus

Pharmaxis

Genentech

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Translate Bio Inc

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zambon S.p.A

