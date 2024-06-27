Quadravest Preferred Split Share EFT Commences Trading

TSX SYMBOLS: PREF, INC.UN, FTN, FTN.PR.A, DFN, DFN.PR.A, DF, DF.PR.A, FFN, FFN.PR.A, FTU, FTU.PR.B, LFE, LFE.PR.B, PDV, PDV.PR.A, BK, BK.PR.A, YCM, YCM.PR.A, YCM.PR.B, XFM.A, XMF.PR.B, XMF.PR.C, XTD, XTD.PR.A, DS



TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quadravest Capital Management Inc. is pleased to announce that Quadravest Preferred Split Share ETF (“Preferred ETF”) has commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PREF.

The investment objectives of Preferred ETF are to provide unitholders with monthly distributions and the opportunity for capital preservation, primarily through an actively managed portfolio of preferred shares of Canadian split share corporations.

For further details, please refer to Preferred ETF’s Facts document available on www.sedarplus.com or on Preferred ETF’s web site at www.quadravest.com.

Founded in 1997, the Manager has a successful track record of creating and managing investment products with approximately $5 billion in assets under management, and proudly manages a portfolio of 13 publicly traded investment products including split share corporations and an investment trust.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the fund, to the future outlook of the fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

