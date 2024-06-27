Global Employee Engagement Expert Workplace Options Collaborates with Industry Leader JGC Fluor to Improve Mental Health Support for Workers at LNG Canada Project

RALEIGH, N.C., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace Options (WPO), the world’s largest independent provider of holistic wellbeing and employee engagement solutions, partnered with JGC Fluor, a renowned leader in construction and engineering, to help workers at the LNG Canada project talk about and have access to mental health support, including on-site counseling in the remote location. Before the partnership, named the MIND Your Health project, workers at the remote LNG Canada project site in Kitimat, BC, had limited care for their emotional needs; there were less than 20 on-site counseling sessions per 14-day rotation. After two and a half years of the partnership, that number has more than tripled, with counselors now serving 50 to 70 workers during that same timeframe.



“The accomplishment of the JGC Fluor experience is tied to the strong connection the program staff made with the workforce,” said Mary Ellen Gornick, Founding Partner, WPO Consulting Group. “Offering comprehensive on-site support, prioritizing accessibility and reducing the stigma associated with seeking help make the program relevant to each worker’s personal situation. Being on site, with frequent touchpoints, demonstrates that reaching out for help is a positive step to making your life better.”

Employees on mega work sites, especially in remote locations, can face significant mental health challenges due to isolation, long hours and demanding work conditions. Stigma and a lack of understanding for how a person’s mental health affects their overall health and safety have hindered employees from receiving the care they need. The MIND Your Health project addresses this long-standing issue by providing various mental health and counseling services, along with health and wellness educational programs, tailored to meet the unique needs of workers in demanding environments.

Research shows employees, across industries, who have access to emotional, physical and mental support are more likely to focus on work and less likely to suffer from chronic pain, poor physical health, sleep issues, short temper and a breakdown of important relationships in their lives. Mary Lu Spagrud, Mental Wellness Coordinator for JGC Fluor at the LNG Canada project, who has served in the mental health field for more than 30 years, said, “We assisted a fellow about a year and a half ago, and, when he returned to work after a mental health leave, he was grateful for the positive impact the project had on his life.”

Impact of MIND Your Health Project

The MIND your Health project proves that it is possible to change the culture on remote industrial sites when workers realize how employee wellbeing is connected to the broader framework of health and safety initiatives. The project shifted the dialogue amongst the Canadian workers; talking about mental health is not only normalized and encouraged but embraced by employees at all levels—from frontline workers to leadership teams, cultivating a supportive environment for the industrial camp community.

Spagrud shared the message she brings to workers at the LNG Canada project, “Here’s my challenge to everybody: I want you to talk about, think about and protect your mental health in the same way you do your physical health,” she said.

Employee Engagement Data

Counseling Utilization: On-site counseling sessions increased by 250 percent, from fewer than 20 sessions per 14-day rotation to 50-70 sessions.

On-site counseling sessions increased by 250 percent, from fewer than 20 sessions per 14-day rotation to 50-70 sessions. Educational Program Attendance: Participation in educational programs rose from 365 people per month to 765 people per month between the first and third years. In 2023, more than 9,000 individuals were engaged in various programs, ranging from brief 15-minute Toolbox Talks to comprehensive two-day training sessions.

Participation in educational programs rose from 365 people per month to 765 people per month between the first and third years. In 2023, more than 9,000 individuals were engaged in various programs, ranging from brief 15-minute Toolbox Talks to comprehensive two-day training sessions. Online Clinical Sessions: Attendance increased from 202 sessions (August to December 2021) to 1,220 sessions in 2023.

Attendance increased from 202 sessions (August to December 2021) to 1,220 sessions in 2023. Overall Program Engagement: Achieved an engagement rate of 158 percent.

Achieved an engagement rate of 158 percent. Net Promoter Scores: Received exceptionally high scores, with 98 percent for assistance provided, 98 percent for perceived care and 99 percent for the decision to partner with Workplace Options.



For more information about the MIND Your Health project and its impact, please refer to the full case study here: MIND your Health: A Campaign Bringing Mental Wellness into the Health and Safety Culture at JGC Fluor

ABOUT WORKPLACE OPTIONS

Founded in 1982, Workplace Options (WPO) is the largest independent provider of holistic wellbeing solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier and more productive both personally and professionally. Trusted by 57 percent of Fortune 500 companies, WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 83 million people across 113,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.

ABOUT JGC FLUOR

In 2018, JGC Corporation and Fluor Corporation – JGC Fluor BC LNG Joint Venture (JFJV) – was selected by LNG Canada Development Inc. to be the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for its proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada. The joint venture between JGC and Fluor was established to leverage JGC’s extensive experience in LNG projects worldwide and Fluor’s expertise accumulated from its outstanding track record of completing mega-sized projects in North America.

