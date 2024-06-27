Mink Ventures Begins Exploration Program At Warren Ni Cu Co Project

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“Mink” or the "Company") today announced it has commenced the summer exploration program at its Warren nickel copper cobalt project, located approximately 35 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario. The exploration program involves prospecting work to evaluate a series of high priority Ni Cu zones, followed by diamond drilling. These fully funded programs will enable Mink to complete the work component of its option to earn a 100% interest in the project.

“We are pleased to kick off this exploration program at such a prospective project for nickel, copper, and cobalt. The Warren project is further enhanced by its enviable access to the skilled labour, green power, and infrastructure of the emerging Timmins Nickel Camp. Exploration stage companies play a vital role in finding new deposits and this work is Mink’s raison d'être. Significant investments into new battery factories and processing facilities continue to be announced in Ontario, and Mink hopes to play a role in discovering new Canadian sources, of the significant amounts of critical minerals, that will be required to secure the supply chain for them,” commented Natasha Dixon, President and CEO.

The exploration program involves initial prospecting work to evaluate a series of high priority zones as shown in the accompanying Figure 1. The primary focus of the program will be the C Zone trend which is comprised of a series of historical trenched zones (C Zone, Shaft Area, SW and D Zones) with coincident geophysical responses over a 1.5 km strike. The more significant reported chip sample and grab sample values1 along the C Zone trend ranged from 0.5%-1.0% Ni and 0.22%-3.42% Cu. Another isolated zone designated the North Zone, with values ranging from returned 0.36%-0.48% Ni and 0.24%-1.13% Cu, will also be evaluated. (See Mink press release March 13, 2024 for table of reported values.)

Figure 1: Mink Warren Patents Compilation Map





Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release.

References:

1 Ontario Resident Geologists Office Timmins Ontario; Maxmin, Magnetometer and VLF Surveys Evaluation Report, Whitesides and Massey Twp. Claims (C. Mackenzie Consulting Geologist, 1990).

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Warren and Montcalm projects, in the Timmins, Ontario area. Mink’s flagship Montcalm Project covers 40 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). Its Warren Ni Cu Co Project, which covers 1,130 hectares is located 35 km away. Both projects have excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as its proximity to the skilled labour and facilities of the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 22,456,488 common shares outstanding

