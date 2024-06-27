Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces International Expansion of Ongoing Clinical Trials for Netherton Syndrome

Clinical site to be Opened in Saudi Arabia



Site Currently Treating Netherton Patients Who Are Eligible for Recruitment into Quoin Studies

Experienced Local Clinical Research Organization Has Been Engaged

Plans for the Opening of Additional International Sites at an Advanced Stage

ASHBURN, Va., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announces that it will expand its ongoing Netherton Syndrome clinical studies to include international sites. The first international site will be opened at a research hospital in Saudi Arabia. This hospital is currently treating a number of Netherton patients who will now become eligible for recruitment into Quoin’s studies. An experienced Clinical Research Organization has been engaged to manage the study locally. The Saudi site will operate under the auspices of Quoin’s open Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration. Plans to open additional international clinical sites are at an advanced stage.

Quoin CEO, Dr. Michael Myers, said, “We are very pleased to announce this exciting development for our ongoing clinical studies. We hope that the opening of this first international site, which is currently treating Netherton patients, will speed up overall recruitment into our studies whilst expanding the diversity of the patient population being tested. We are working hard to open additional international sites to augment the five sites that are currently open in the US. Quoin is committed to completing recruitment into our clinical studies as expeditiously as possible with a view to potentially delivering the first approved treatment to this underserved patient population.”

Quoin is conducting two ongoing clinical trials evaluating QRX003, a topical lotion, for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. For more information about the trials, please visit: https://www.nethertonsyndromeclinicaltrials.com/ .

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises five products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the conference’s aim of connecting individuals seeking information about ichthyosis and other skin disorders, the Company delivering a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome as expeditiously as possible, and the Company’s four products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company ability to deliver a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome, the preclinical and clinical studies of the Company’s product candidates may not be successful and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 that the Company filed with the SEC and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 863-6341