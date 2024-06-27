Aeroflow Health Launches Personalized Nutrition Services, Harnessing the Power of Food to Improve Health & Wellness Outcomes

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced the launch of Aeroflow Nutrition Services, a telehealth service for personalized and group-based sessions with qualified dieticians. Aeroflow Nutrition Services will initially target patients with type 2 diabetes, helping to simplify and support nutrition counseling in order to use the power of food to manage diabetes and reduce the risk of complications. Sessions are accessible virtually from the comfort of patients’ homes, where the informative sessions will be available as a preventative care benefit, with little to no cost for most patients through insurance.



Aeroflow Nutrition Services is addressing the growing movement towards Food Is Medicine (FIM) programs, where emphasis is placed on the value of nutrition as a part of the treatment and prevention of various diseases. Leading public health entities are taking note of nutrition's role in achieving positive health outcomes as well. According to the World Health Organization, 80 percent of cases of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes could be prevented if people had healthier diets, were more physically active and stopped using tobacco.

“Food should always be a part of the discussion for patient treatment plans. What we eat is directly tied to our health outcomes,” said Sophie Lauver, Registered Dietitian for Aeroflow Health. “There is a lack of understanding about what foods are detrimental to our health, and this is where Aeroflow’s Nutrition Services will make a significant impact with education for patients, especially those looking to effectively manage type 2 diabetes. Nutrition education is paramount for patients managing any type of chronic disease. With individualized sessions and personalized treatment plans, patients can quickly make changes that will positively impact their health.”

With Aeroflow Nutrition Services, patients receive a transparent, compassionate customer experience from a Registered Dietitian and work on dietary changes that can help them lose weight, reduce their glucose/A1C, reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, lower the risk for heart disease and increase overall energy. With each session, simple suggestions and lifestyle tips are made for each individual patient, helping to build sustainable healthy habits for the long term. Aeroflow’s Registered Dieticians will provide individualized easy-to-prepare meal plans and high-satiety snack ideas. Meal plans, grocery lists, prepared meal ideas, tips when dining out, and suggestions for physical activities and stress reduction tactics are all provided for patients to build into their everyday routines to achieve a healthier lifestyle. During sessions, detailed notes will be recorded and available for the patient and their complete medical team.

“Through the Aeroflow Diabetes division, we quickly realized the role nutrition plays in supporting patients on their health care journeys, and it continues to be a significant component of the products and services we provide through our platform,” said Casey Hite, CEO at Aeroflow Health. “Aeroflow Nutritional Services has created a solution to revolutionize the way nutrition education is delivered for patients who need it most and qualify for it through their insurance benefits. Utilizing a telehealth delivery method, patients get instant access to qualified nutrition experts while health providers can get enhanced collaborations with patents and payers can have data-driven insights on the impact of the program.”

Aeroflow Nutrition Services is currently designed to cater to predominantly the Diabetic, chronically ill patient population. In the near future, Aeroflow will expand its nutrition offering to those with other medical concerns, as well as new mothers looking to find a way for more nourishing milk for their babies. Patients utilizing Aeroflow Nutrition Services will also have access to additional products and supplies for diabetes, incontinence, blood pressure monitoring, sleep apnea, and wound care that are covered by their insurance.

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .