Company Announcement
27 June 2024
Announcement No. 16
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold for share capital to be passed.
Morgan Stanley’s aggregated position of shares and financial instruments have increased to 3,073,476 shares corresponding to 5.72% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investors:
Jonas Kolby, Head of Investor Relations (interim)
+45 5370 7431 / jonas.kolby@nkt.com
Press:
Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com
Attachments
- Major Shareholder Announcement_MorganStanley_240627
- Major shareholder notification NKT AS 21-06-2024 (002)