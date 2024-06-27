Brera Holdings Announces Soccerment Initiative for Cutting-Edge Sports Tech from Artificial Intelligence

DUBLIN and MILAN and ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings," “Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA) is committed to investing in cutting-edge sports technology, including in artificial intelligence (“AI”), to complement its growing portfolio of sports teams, and their impact on the media and entertainment industries. The captain of Brera Holdings’ Mongolian club Brera Ilch, Matteo Ortolani, was recently nominated as an Ambassador for Soccerment, an Italian company specializing in football data intelligence. Soccerment is focused on enhancing player development, scouting, and match analysis with advanced AI models that integrate proprietary and third-party data, providing users and teams with a competitive edge.



Brera’s Ortolani uses and endorses Soccerment’s XSEED device, a user-friendly wearable that provides comprehensive and detailed data on football performance. The XSEED product is a technology-enabled, sophisticated shin guard that is comfortable to wear and captures technical and athletic statistics at scale, powered by artificial intelligence to provide advanced insights, such as sprint speeds, distance covered, shot power, and pass analysis. The AI-powered Virtual Coach also provide players with feedback and personalized training recommendations, which allows them to develop and improve.

“I personally find the product highly efficient and professional: it is beautifully presented, and great attention has been paid to every detail. Specifically, the shin guards use sensors and a cutting-edge application to provide me with an extremely detailed analysis about my training sessions and, most importantly, my matches: goals, assists, speed in kilometers, changes of direction, percentage of right or left foot usage, etc. But the feature that impressed me the most is the application mode that provides the player’s dangerousness in a specific area of the pitch based on his role and the heat map,” said Ortolani.

As a growing force in multi-club ownership and the sports investment world, Brera Holdings recognizes the importance of data and analytics in football and is committed to investing in the space. Brera will continue to analyze opportunities for both adoption and investment in sports technology.





Soccerment’s Ambassador and Brera Ilch captain Matteo Ortolani shown above.

ABOUT SOCCERMENT

Soccerment is at the forefront of transforming football through the integration of AI and data insights. The company develops innovative wearable devices, specifically designed for measuring football performance. Soccerment’s approach dives deep into analytics to forge new pathways in player development and strategic football management. Soccerment has collaborated with a few players globally, showing how football experience, combined with technological innovation, can redefine the sport’s future.

Soccerment was founded by Aldo Comi, Alessio Muretti, and Piergiorgio Canessa and has been operational since 2019. For more information, visit: https://soccerment.com/

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a nonprofessional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Nonprofessional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and ESPN covered the 2024 FENIX Trophy finals. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024, the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi. Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

