Bicycle Maket Size, Status And Industry Trends Outlook Report [2024-2030] - Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Bicycle Market

The global Bicycle market size was is projected to grow from USD 110.38 billion in 2023 to USD 215.1 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/33244/bicycle-market/#request-a-sample

The cycling industry has experienced significant growth in recent years due to heightened awareness of health consciousness worldwide. Cycles are widely utilized by the populace for commuting, exercise, sports, hiking, and more. Consequently, manufacturers have diversified their offerings to cater to a broad customer base, with categories such as mountain bikes, road bikes, and hybrids tailored for these various applications.

Market growth is driven by factors like increasing traffic congestion, urbanization, and rising environmental concerns. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Handbook of Statistics, the global urban population grew from 52.5% in 2012 to 56.9% in 2022, reflecting a rapid increase in urbanization over the past decade. The global population also saw a modest growth of 0.8% in 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted unprecedented measures to curb its spread, profoundly impacting transportation systems and individual travel behaviors. This disruption notably bolstered demand for bicycles during the pandemic, highlighting their role as a preferred mode of transportation and recreation during uncertain times.

Get a Full Report Access: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/33244/bicycle-market/

Competitive Landscape:

The bicycle market is fiercely competitive, boasting numerous global and regional participants. Major contenders include Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Accell Group, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, and Pon Holdings BV. These industry leaders are actively involved in innovating bicycle designs, forming strategic partnerships, pursuing mergers and acquisitions, and refining their online and offline marketing strategies to bolster their global market presence.

For example, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd initiated the Ribble Collective project, aimed at providing support to a diverse group of British privateer riders across all cycling disciplines. This initiative underlines the brand's commitment to empowering Ribble Collective riders as they pursue their cycling aspirations across various events.

Recent Developments

May 2023, Kinaxis® Inc., the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced that Accell Group has deployed Kinaxis’ RapidResponse® platform, digitally transforming its supply chain, providing solutions to supply chain complexities.

April 2022, Giant Bicycle is going to launch the new model of Giant Cypress DX, Liv Flourish FS1, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles.

Report Scope:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Study period 2020-2030 Base year 2023 Estimated year 2024 Forecasted year 2024-2030 Historical period 2019-2022 Unit Value (USD Billion) (Thousand Units) Segmentation By Type, Technology, Design, Distribution Channel and Region Mountain By Type Road Hybrid Others Electric By Technology Conventional Plastic By Material Metal Composite Materials Folding By Design Regular By Distribution Channel Online Offline North America By Region Asia Pacific Europe South America Middle East Asia & Africa

Bicycle Market Historical Analysis (2019 To 2023) Vs. Forecast Outlook (2024 To 2030)

The global bicycle market expanded at a CAGR of 7.42% between 2019 and 2023. Growth forecasts remain optimistic, with the market predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 10% between 2024 and 2030.

Contemporary advancements in the development of mobile apps and global positioning systems (GPS) have thus resulted in app-based dockless bicycle-sharing systems. Further, growth in the adoption of such dockless bicycle-sharing systems is estimated to fuel the demand for cycles significantly.

On the basis of geography

Asia Pacific led the worldwide bicycle market share in 2023, with a market size of USD 47.74 billion, and is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period. Cycling is a popular means of transportation in many developing Asian nations.

In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

We have also focused on technological lead, profitability, company size, company valuation in relation to the industry and analysis of products and applications in relation to market growth and market share.

We Offer Customization on Report Based on Specific Client Requirement:

- Free Country Level analysis for any +5 countries of your choice.

- Free Competitive analysis of any +5 key market players.

- Free +40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

Check out more studies published by Exactitude Consultancy

Transportation Telematics Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3118/transportation-telematics-market/

The global transportation telematics market is expected to grow at 20% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 66.04 billion by 2029 from USD 12.79 billion in 2020.

Automotive Coatings Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4412/automotive-coatings-market/

The global automotive coatings market is expected to grow at 4.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 24.5 billion by 2029 from USD 16.45 billion in 2020.

Water Bikes Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4496/water-bikes-market/

The global Water Bikes Market is expected to grow at 12% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 46.59 billion by 2029 from USD 16.8 billion in 2020.

Aircraft & Marine Turbocharger Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2050/aircraft-marine-turbocharger-market/

The Global Aircraft & Marine Turbocharger Market is Expected to Grow at more than 3% CAGR from 2019 To 2028. It is Expected to Reach Above USD 288 Million By 2028 From a Little Above USD 275 Million in 2019.

Electric Ships Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2197/electric-ships-market/

The global Electric Ships Market is expected to grow at more than 13% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 15.11 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 3.96 billion in 2019

Automotive Haptic Technology Market - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2608/automotive-haptic-technology-market/

The global automotive haptic technology market is expected to grow at 11% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.76 billion by 2029 from USD 2.25 billion in 2020

Integrated Marine Automation System Market- https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2212/integrated-marine-automation-system-market/

The global integrated marine automation system market is expected to grow at 10% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 10.38 billion by 2028 from USD 4.40 billion in 2019.

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

More Research Finding –

3D Print in Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market

Automotive Smart Tire Market

Rolling Stock Market

Motorcycle Filter Market

Electric Truck Market

Crawler Dozers Market

Crawler Cranes Market

Barge Transportation Market

Communication-Based Train Control System Market

Ball Bearing Market

Turbo Bypass Valve Market

3D Print Car Market

Rear Spoiler Market

Passenger car sensors Market

Metal Casting Market

Gasoline Direct Injection Market

Fluid Transfer System Market

Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market

Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) Market

Balance Shaft Market



