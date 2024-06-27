Uproar PR’s CES Media Showcase Wins “Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign” in the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR, a global, award-winning public relations agency offering media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services, today announces that its annual CES Media Showcase has earned a silver award for the Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign in the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards.

The annual Bulldog PR Awards celebrate excellence in public relations and communications. It is the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists.

With CES being the largest tech event in the world, attracting thousands of attendees and reporters, the trade show is the ultimate opportunity for brands to showcase their products and services to a large audience. However, with five different exhibition halls, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to stand out from other exhibitors and capture the attention of reporters.

Beyond the crowded show floor, it’s becoming harder for startups and emerging brands to attend CES at all. Typically costing $100,000 or more to exhibit at the show, Uproar’s CES Media Showcase gives smaller companies an opportunity to be recognized as companies to watch among larger brands.

Uproar PR has held its CES Media Showcase over the last decade to get clients one-on-one time with national and technology reporters from top-tier outlets like The Wall Street Journal and CNET outside of the exhibition halls.

“We are honored to be receiving this award, especially as it relates to our annual CES campaign. By working with a selection of the best consumer technology companies and providing a curated and intimate experience for the press, meaningful conversations are held by doing things no other agency does,” said Ermis Sfakiyanudis, CEO of Uproar PR.

The Uproar team begins prepping for CES six months in advance to curate a roster of clients spanning from smart home to robotics to virtual reality and more. Pitching begins months in advance – well before the official CES press list becomes available. Leveraging media relationships built over the years, Uproar ensures clients speak with the best reporters in their respective industries.

The 2024 CES Media Showcase was a resounding success, drawing in over 100 reporters who got to experience clients' products firsthand. The showcase resulted in over 190 pieces of media coverage, including tier-one media outlets such as The TODAY Show, ZDNet, WIRED, ABC News and The New York Times' Wirecutter. In total, the publications reached more than 900 million people.

“CES promises a nonstop schedule for seven days straight. I've attended Uproar’s CES Media Showcase two years in a row, and it’s amazing to have guaranteed time to demo Rendever’s offerings with reporters in a comfortable setting before the show even starts. It's great exposure at a great value,” said Rendever CEO and Co-Founder Kyle Rand. “This private showcase was extremely beneficial when we announced Rendever’s acquisition of AARP’s Alcove virtual reality platform at CES 2023. Uproar secured us a one-on-one interview with TechCrunch that lasted over an hour, and this meeting ultimately led to a full feature on Rendever. It was a fantastic way to set the tone for our brand's growth that year.”

Click HERE to preview Uproar’s CES Media Showcase.

Planning for Uproar PR’s 2025 CES Media Showcase has already begun. Consumer technology companies interested in participating in next year’s event can reach out here.

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients.

