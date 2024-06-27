FranShares Kicks Off Investment Opp. With Fitness Franchise Kidokinetics

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FranShares , the platform for franchise funding, investor administration and awareness, today announced a unique opportunity with one of America’s most exciting youth sports and physical education franchises.



Kidokinetics is offering the chance to invest in its latest capital raise as it prepares to roll out dozens of locations throughout North America. Targeting a raise of $600,000, the offering hosted on the FranShares platform will represent the majority contribution fueling the expansion.

Kidokinetics partners with local early childhood centers, schools and community centers to get kids moving through evidence-based sports and physical education programs. For an affordable subscription fee, kids can try a wide variety of sports to find the ones they enjoy most. Each Kidokinetics coach is selected for their expertise and passion for children’s fitness, and each class is based on Kidokinetics’ signature ‘F.U.N. Factor’ qualities — Fundamental, Understandable and Noncompetitive — to support children’s fitness, emotional resilience and social skills. In just three years, Kidokinetics’ fun-fueled approach to getting kids more active has pushed it to 63 locations, record 2023 revenues and 280% YoY growth, attracting hundreds of 5-star reviews from happy parents and community partners. Building on that success, Kidokinetics is launching an internal franchisee recruiting team to supplement the organic lead channels and successful partnerships with franchise brokers that have fueled growth to date.

“Kidokinetics offers a compelling franchise opportunity: a great experience, community partners who embrace co-marketing and streamlined operations. The passion of the kids who participate and the coaches who facilitate each class and camp make our programs something parents and school decision-makers look forward to. It’s a daily inspiration. It feels incredible to know that our growth is having a positive impact on the health and development of children across the country,” said Terri Braun, founder and president of Kidokinetics.

Kidokinetics’ leadership and advisory team has experience leading super-profitable franchise brands, including 101 Mobility, College Hunks Hauling Junk, Trash Butler, Tutor Doctor and more.

Accredited investors on the FranShares platform can participate in the Kidokinetics’ Fund for a minimum investment of $10,000.

Kidokinetics is the most recent offering from FranShares, the platform where franchisees and franchisors raise funds from tens of thousands of motivated investors. FranShares teams with seasoned franchise operators to offer investment in some of America’s most exciting franchises and franchise locations, including best-of-breed chains such as Hawaiian Bros, SmashMyTrash and Teriyaki Madness. Investors on FranShares enjoy the benefits of franchise ownership without the expense and complexity of day-to-day management.

“Ownership shouldn’t be out of reach whether you want to be an investor or an operator, FranShares is ready to power your franchise dreams,” said FranShares CEO Kenny Rose.

To learn more about franchise investment opportunities or explore funding for franchise growth, visit the FranShares website here .

