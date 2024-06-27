NanoGraf Begins Production at Scale to Provide Military with More Powerful, Resilient Batteries

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoGraf , the battery material company enabling stronger, lighter, longer-lasting lithium-ion batteries, today announced it has successfully completed the first large volume production run of its M38 18650 cell for the U.S. military.



NanoGraf has produced approximately 50,000 cells for customers with a high yield throughput, which will be used primarily for tactical radios and other military applications in support of the Family of Advanced Standard Batteries (FASTBat) program. Thanks to NanoGraf’s proprietary silicon anode material, these batteries will last up to 15% longer than what U.S. soldiers currently use and are cross-compatible with more of their devices.

“We’ve been working toward this production milestone for several years, and it’s incredibly exciting to see it come to fruition,” said Francis Wang, CEO of NanoGraf. “We’re very proud to reach our goal of producing this many finished cell products, and continue our work with the Department of Defense to ensure soldiers have the power they need to complete their missions.”

NanoGraf’s production run was done on a standard high volume manufacturing line with its third party cell manufacturer. Its silicon anode material was successfully used as a drop-in to their traditional manufacturing process, and has proven to be manufacturable in a high energy cell density.

“This production run is an exciting achievement for NanoGraf, validating that our commercial scale manufacturing successfully meets the performance requirements of the cell,” said Connor Hund, Chief Operating Officer of NanoGraf. “We look forward to our continued growth as we aim to expand commercial material production to 50 tons per year in our Chicago facility.”

The production run is just one of several recent announcements around NanoGraf’s growth. In January, the company announced a new contract worth up to $15 million from the U.S. Army to develop cross-compatible batteries for soldiers in the field, which brings NanoGraf’s total U.S. Department of Defense funding to $45 million. In March, NanoGraf also announced a new 67,850-square-foot facility for advanced manufacturing and expanded R&D capabilities, increasing its Chicago footprint by nearly 400%.

About NanoGraf

NanoGraf is an advanced battery material company whose patented silicon anode technology enables longer-lasting, higher-energy, and higher-power lithium-ion batteries. NanoGraf works with more than 50 companies, including some of the world’s leading consumer electronics, household appliance, and power tool brands, and over 12 strategic partners in electric mobility (from startups to Fortune 100s). NanoGraf is a spinout of Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory.

