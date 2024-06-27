Green Chemical Market to Surpass USD 35.49 Billion by 2031, Witnessing 8.27% CAGR Growth | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the green chemical market will attain a value of USD 72.56 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Green chemical production has helped in the lowering the production of hazardous substances through its usage in various industries. Major key players are now focusing on using bio-based components in their production because the market is shifting away from traditional sources of chemicals production and toward solutions based on renewable resources. As a result of the current market trend, these chemicals are widely used in numerous applications across different industries driving the market expansion.

Green Chemical Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 38.43 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 72.56 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, and Application. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing Research and Development to Surge Adoption of Green Chemicals Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products

Bio-alcohol to Dominate Owing to Easy Raw Material Availability

Bio-alcohol held the major share of green chemical market mainly due to easy availability of raw materials, rapid urbanization, increase in the cost of crude oil, strict emission regulations by governments in various countries and increase in energy demand. Bioethanol in this bio-alcohol segment is expected to control the major market share percentage among other bio-alcohol types, due to the manufacturers’ preference to produce bioethanol owing to its cost-effectiveness and easy availability of raw materials as well as mounting environmental concerns.

Changing Preference Towards Bio-based Products Has Fasten the Growth of Biopolymer Segment

The growing preference towards bio-based products over synthetic products are increasing, which has led to the substantial growth of biopolymer segment at a faster rate. The increasing bio-polymer R&D, adoption of bioplastics by the packaging industry and increased usage of flexible packaging by food and beverage industry also acts as a fuel in the growing demand for this segment. Supportive legislation and regulations for the use of bioplastics also offer lucrative growth opportunities for various bio-polymers market competitors.

Expanding Green Chemicals Applications Helps Europe to Dominate the Green Chemical Market

Europe has a dominant position in the international market and had the largest market share in 2023. High market share of the region can be explained by the increase in awareness of consumers regarding the usage of eco-friendly products, involvement of the key players, and the increasing application of green chemicals in various sectors. Now, the involvement of regional centers in the chemicals industry are also transitioning to green chemicals that will help in achieving the mission to promote sustainability and environmental conservation.

Green Chemical Market Insights:



Drivers

Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products

Environmental Regulations and Policies

Rising Investments in R&D Activities for sustainable Solutions.

Restraints

Lack of Raw Materials to Restraint Market Growth

Technological and Infrastructure Challenges

Higher Production Costs Compared to Traditional Chemicals

Prominent Players in Green Chemical Market

The following are the Top Green Chemical Companies

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plantic Technologies Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Arkema Group

Vertec BioSolvents Inc.

Total Corbion PLA

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

SECOS Group Ltd

Solugen

Key Questions Answered in Green Chemical Market Report

What drives the green chemical market growth?

Who are the leading green chemical providers in the world?

Which region will dominate the green chemical market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of green chemical market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the green chemical market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

