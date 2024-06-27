Global Office Furniture Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The office furniture market is dynamic and evolving, influenced by various factors including technological advancements and changing workplace trends. The adoption of hybrid work models, combining remote and office-based work, has accelerated demand for versatile furniture solutions that support both environments. This includes ergonomic home office setups and adaptable office furniture configurations. Increasing integration of technology in furniture, such as smart desks with charging ports and IoT-enabled devices, enhances productivity and convenience, driving market growth. Growing awareness of environmental issues has led to a demand for sustainable office furniture made from recycled materials and designed for longevity, appealing to eco-conscious consumers and businesses. Emphasis on employee health and wellness has boosted the demand for ergonomic furniture that promotes comfort and reduces the risk of musculoskeletal disorders, improving overall workplace productivity.

Visit our Homepage

Global Office Furniture Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 58.4 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 137.6 Bn







Growth Rate







8.1%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

Furniture that can be easily reconfigured to accommodate changing office layouts and collaborative spaces is gaining popularity, reflecting the need for adaptable work environments. Biophilic Design: Incorporating natural elements like wood and plants into office furniture design promotes well-being and connection with nature, enhancing employee satisfaction and productivity. Increasing demand for personalized furniture solutions that cater to individual preferences and workstyles, allowing employees to create personalized workspaces. Clean lines, neutral colors, and minimalist aesthetics are favored in contemporary office furniture design, reflecting a preference for sleek, uncluttered workspaces.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies present opportunities for market expansion, driven by the establishment of new businesses and office spaces. Continued advancements in smart furniture technologies, including IoT integration and AI-driven design solutions, offer opportunities for manufacturers to differentiate and capture market share. Increasing investments in healthcare facilities and educational institutions are driving demand for specialized furniture solutions tailored to these sectors’ unique requirements.

Get Sample Copy of the Report

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the office furniture market, initially causing disruption due to office closures and remote work mandates. The shift to remote work led to increased demand for home office furniture, including ergonomic chairs, desks, and storage solutions, as employees adapted to working from home. Heightened awareness of hygiene and safety standards prompted businesses to invest in furniture designs that facilitate easy cleaning and maintain social distancing in office settings. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital platforms for furniture sales and consultations, driving growth in online retail channels and virtual showroom experiences. Companies reevaluated office layouts to accommodate hybrid work models, leading to increased demand for flexible and space-efficient furniture solutions. In conclusion, the office furniture market continues to evolve with changing workplace dynamics and consumer preferences. Innovations in design, materials, and technology, coupled with a focus on sustainability and wellness, are shaping the future growth trajectory of the market amidst ongoing global shifts and recovery from the pandemic’s impact.



Key Takeaways of the Report:

Office chairs segment by product type in the office furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% due to increasing awareness of ergonomic benefits, rising demand for comfortable seating solutions in both traditional and remote workplaces, and innovations in design that cater to diverse user needs and preferences. This growth reflects a persistent focus on enhancing workplace productivity and employee well-being through ergonomically designed seating options.

due to increasing awareness of ergonomic benefits, rising demand for comfortable seating solutions in both traditional and remote workplaces, and innovations in design that cater to diverse user needs and preferences. This growth reflects a persistent focus on enhancing workplace productivity and employee well-being through ergonomically designed seating options. The wood segment in the office furniture market has dominated with a substantial revenue share of 24.1% due to its timeless appeal, durability, and versatility in design. Wood furniture offers a classic aesthetic that suits various office environments, from traditional to modern settings. Moreover, advancements in sustainable forestry practices and the availability of eco-friendly wood options have further bolstered its popularity among businesses and consumers seeking both style and environmental responsibility in office furnishings.

Wood furniture offers a classic aesthetic that suits various office environments, from traditional to modern settings. Moreover, advancements in sustainable forestry practices and the availability of eco-friendly wood options have further bolstered its popularity among businesses and consumers seeking both style and environmental responsibility in office furnishings. The online distribution channel segment in the office furniture market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to increasing digitalization, convenience of online shopping, and broader internet penetration . The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend as businesses and consumers embrace e-commerce for furniture purchases, benefiting from a wider range of products, competitive pricing, and doorstep delivery options. Improved virtual showroom experiences and enhanced customer service online also contribute to the segment's anticipated growth.

. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this trend as businesses and consumers embrace e-commerce for furniture purchases, benefiting from a wider range of products, competitive pricing, and doorstep delivery options. Improved virtual showroom experiences and enhanced customer service online also contribute to the segment's anticipated growth. In 2023, Europe solidified its position as the second-leading region in the global office furniture market due to robust economic recovery, increased investments in commercial real estate, and growing adoption of flexible office space solutions. The region's emphasis on sustainable practices and ergonomic workspace design also contributed to market growth. Furthermore, innovations in furniture manufacturing technologies and a strong presence of renowned furniture manufacturers further bolstered Europe's prominence in the global market landscape.'

Browse Related Category Reports

Global Office Furniture Market Key Competitors:



9to5 Seating LLC

Affordable Interior Systems, Inc.

AURORA Group

BERCO DESIGNS

Fríant

Global Furniture Group

Haworth Inc

Herman Miller Inc

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Itoki Corporation

KOKUYO Co. Ltd

Steelcase Inc

UCHIDA YOKO GLOBAL LIMITED

Other Industry Participants

Global Office Furniture Market

By Product Type

Office Desks

Office Tables

Office Chairs

Shelving and Storage Bookcases & Shelves Storage Cabinets TV Units Others

Outdoor Furniture Coffee Tables Serving Cart Others

Office Sofas and Sectionals

Others

By Material



Wood Plywood Teak Pine Cherry Maple Others

Plastic

Glass

Steel

Metal

Leather

Cane

Others

By Distribution Channel



Online Manufacturers Website E-commerce Website

Offline Retail Stores Multi brand store Others



By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Consult with Our Expert:



Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com