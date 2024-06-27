Semasio Launches Multi ID

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semasio, the leading provider of contextual targeting and semantic audience solutions, announced today the launch of its Multi ID solution. Multi ID harmonizes a range of different identifiers, enhancing consumer identifiability and engagement so advertisers can effectively reach their target audience even as tracking cookies become obsolete.



Multi ID leverages both deterministic and dynamic identifiers, including cookies, Mobile Advertising IDs (MAIDs), hashed email addresses (HEMs), UID 2.0, and signal agnostic IDs such as ID5, that utilize a variety of signals to reconcile authenticated and non-authenticated audiences. By integrating these various identifiers, Semasio's Multi ID platform takes a groundbreaking holistic approach to remove technical obstacles and enable seamless synchronization across disparate identifiers and signals.

"Our commitment to an ID-agnostic approach allows us to provide unparalleled accuracy and reach in consumer targeting," said Jeff Ragovin, CEO of Semasio. "With Multi ID, we're helping the industry adapt to the post-cookie landscape while setting a new standard for identifiability and engagement."

Multi ID's robust translation layer converts any incoming identifier into a Semasio ID, which can then be mapped to the client's preferred ID. This ensures seamless integration and interoperability across different systems and platforms, allowing advertisers to maintain and even enhance their targeting capabilities as cookies become less effective.

“ID5’s partnership with Semasio on the Multi ID initiative signals a new trajectory for the digital advertising ecosystem,” said Joe Quaglia, ID5’s SVP of Sales and Business Development. “The industry’s collective success amid signal loss requires interoperability. Collaborations like this will provide advertisers with the most effective and privacy-conscious tools they need to thrive.”

Semasio's investment in advanced audience and contextual capabilities reflects its dedication to helping marketers connect with consumers at crucial moments, irrespective of the identifiers they use. This launch underscores Semasio's vision of a stable and adaptable future for digital advertising in an industry navigating unprecedented regulatory and technological changes.

About Semasio

Semasio is on a mission to power performance-driven advertising solutions for a privacy-first world. With expertise that lies at the intersection of data, semantic technology, AI and real-time programmatic targeting, we deliver a suite of solutions that enables marketers to effectively reach consumers now and in the future. Operating across 50 countries and delivering contextual targeting in over 30 languages, our capabilities have earned the trust of a diverse and global client base, including Fortune 500 companies, agencies, emerging brands and data partners. Learn more at semasio.com

