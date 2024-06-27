Applied Systems, Ivans, and EZLynx Awarded Gold in 2024 Golden Bridge Awards®

Chicago, IL, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company and two of its subsidiaries, Ivans and EZLynx, received Gold Globee® awards across a number of business and technology categories. The Golden Bridge Awards® are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring the best companies and individuals in every major industry from around the globe. The awards highlight outstanding organizations, products, and people who have made significant contributions and set new standards of excellence.

Applied Systems – Gold – Company of the Year | Insurance

Applied Systems – Gold – Best Workplace of the Year | USA and Canada

Applied Net – Gold – Live Event of the Year | Technology Event

Ivans – Gold – Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year | 11 -2,400 Employees

Ivans Distribution Platform – Gold – Business Intelligence Innovation

EZLynx – Gold – Business Process Management Innovation

EZLynx | Vijay Rengarajan – Gold – Thought Leadership in Customer Experience in the Customer Excellence Awards

To be recognized as a Gold Globee® Winner, an entrant needs to attain an impressive average score of 9.0 or above, or have the highest score in their category, according to the judgment of the evaluators. This distinction marks the recipient's superior performance, innovation, and leadership in their field, distinguishing them as leaders of excellence. The Gold Globee® Winner accolade celebrates not only the individual or organization's notable achievements but also encourages the broader industry community to aim for and achieve high standards of excellence. It is an acknowledgment of the winner's hard work, talent, and commitment to their area of expertise.

“We are honored to be recognized in this year’s Golden Bridge Awards,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “The high scores for these awards underscore our dedication to innovation and great experiences for all who work with us – both our teammates and our customers – across each of our brands and further drives our commitment to delivering value across the insurance ecosystem.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com