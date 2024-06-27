Digital Check Corp. Expands Its SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Northbrook, IL, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp. has achieved an enhanced System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification in accordance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the company announced. The enhanced certification includes the availability and confidentiality trust services criteria, in addition to the security criteria that the company previously obtained in 2023.

The expanded SOC 2 Type 2 certification applies to several check and cash-processing applications offered by Avivatech LLC, a subsidiary of Digital Check, as well as image-handling software offered by Digital Check’s nextScan and ST Imaging microfilm divisions. Products that underwent the certification process include autoMICRTM, CashWare®, Clear by AvivatechTM, QDS Capture, TraxIT®, Vault by AvivatechTM, XpressCashTM, XpressScanTM, nextStarPLUSTM, and PerfectView™. The SOC 2 Type 2 audit also covered all corporate systems across Digital Check and its divisions and subsidiaries.

In addition, Digital Check Corp. has achieved a SOC 2 Type 1 certification for the XpressControlTM cash management application offered by Avivatech LLC.

“Continuing to adhere to and expand our trust certifications underscores Digital Check’s commitment to providing safe, dependable services to our customers across all of our business lines,” said Paul Slager, the company’s chief information officer. “In an increasingly software-driven market, partners and customers need to know they can trust not only our hardware but the software that goes along with it, and these accreditations are proof of that.”

SOC 2 is an auditing process that measures the effectiveness of an organization’s systems and procedures against trust service criteria established by the AIPCA. Digital Check’s existing certification covered security criteria. The new confidentiality certification covers Digital Check safeguards and transparency when handling and disposing of confidential information, while the availability certification covers issues related to uptime, fault tolerance, load management, and disaster recovery for critical software services. SOC 2 Type 2 certifications involve a rigorous audit over a period of at least six months to determine the effectiveness of a company’s controls. SOC 2 Type 1 certifications involve an audit to determine the effectiveness of a company’s controls at a particular time.

This year marked the first time that software solutions offered by Digital Check’s microfilm divisions, nextScan and ST Imaging, were included under the SOC 2 audit, a major milestone for those business units.

“Microfilm may not be regarded in quite the same way as digital media or financial transactions – but it still contains data, often sensitive data, that’s being converted to digital formats,” says Rich Chaney, general manager and vice president of nextScan and ST Imaging. “We treat data security just as seriously with microfilm as with any other media, and a SOC 2 audit covering our microfilm software solutions is an important way of affirming that to our customer base, which includes government agencies, financial institutions, and many other custodians of important data.”



About Digital Check



Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through our nextScan, ST Imaging, and Avivatech business units, we provide world-class solutions in microfilm reading and conversion, cash and check automation, and related software technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com/about/.

