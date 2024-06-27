bioLytical Donates 1200 HIV Testing Kits Across the United States to Support National HIV Testing Day

Donated rapid tests will be available at over 550 Walgreens across the United States

Testing is a vital tool to helping end HIV as a public health threat

The INSTI® HIV-1/2 Antibody Test has industry-leading accuracy of over 99%

bioLytical's Quality Management system is MDSAP/ISO 13485:2016 certified

Boosting Access to Awareness and HIV Testing Nationwide

RICHMOND, British Columbia, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bioLytical Laboratories Inc. ("bioLytical"), a global leader in rapid diagnostic tests, proudly announces its donation of 1,200 INSTI® HIV-1/2 Antibody Tests to KFF’s Greater Than AIDS campaign in support of National HIV Testing Day (NHTD) today, June 27. This significant contribution aims to enhance access to HIV testing, promote awareness, and encourage timely diagnosis and treatment, ultimately helping to reduce the spread of HIV.

Increasing Test Access: A Crucial Step in Combating HIV

In an effort to amplify the impact of National HIV Testing Day, bioLytical is partnering with KFF to offer free testing events at over 550 Walgreens countrywide. These events aim to raise awareness about the importance of HIV testing and provide an accessible and supportive environment for individuals to get tested. By working together, bioLytical and KFF are fostering a collaborative approach to public health, ensuring that testing is not only available but also convenient and approachable for everyone.

By providing these 1,200 testing kits for NHTD, bioLytical is committed to making HIV testing more available to those in need, ensuring that more people can know their status and take proactive steps toward managing their health.

Working Together to End HIV as a Public Health Threat

"We are honoured to support National HIV Testing Day by providing these essential testing kits," said David Weaver, VP of Commercial at bioLytical. “We see this as a valuable partnership, highlighting the power of working together to create more testing opportunities. As a company dedicated to helping solve some of the world’s most challenging health concerns, we understand the importance of providing additional options for more people to know their status. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and move closer to ending HIV as a public health threat.”

This collaboration is a crucial step in eliminating the traditional barriers that prevent people from accessing vital health information and taking proactive measures to manage their health and receive the care they need.

Ensuring equitable and regular access to HIV testing is vital in the fight to end HIV as a public health threat, and early detection through accessible testing not only helps reduce onward infections but also connects individuals to necessary treatment and care.

The fight against HIV requires collective effort and unwavering commitment. bioLytical's donation of 1,200 HIV testing kits is a testament to our dedication to this cause. Through collaboration with healthcare providers, community organizations, and public health initiatives, America can make significant strides in reducing HIV transmission and connecting people to life-saving treatment and care.

About bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

bioLytical Laboratories Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing rapid medical diagnostics using its proprietary INSTI® technology platform and its lateral flow line, iStatis. By delivering accurate results in real-time, INSTI® and iStatis generate meaningful outcomes for medical professionals, patients, and public health organizations worldwide, and we are key partners in tackling some of the world's most severe healthcare challenges. Please visit www.biolytical.com, www.insti.com, and www.istatis.com for more information.