Lystek’s Southgate OMRC Awarded WEAO Exemplary Biosolids Management Award – Full Scale Operating Facility

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario and SOUTHGATE, Ontario, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lystek’s Southgate Organic Material Recovery Centre (OMRC) has been awarded the 2023 Exemplary Biosolids Management Award in the category of Full-Scale Operating Facility by the Water Environment Association of Ontario (WEAO).

The Southgate OMRC celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023 while surpassing a major milestone with over one million cubic meters of LysteGro biosolids fertilizer produced, sold, and applied to local agricultural lands. The Southgate OMRC has built a strong and growing market for LysteGro® fertilizer in the Township of Southgate and surrounding counties - working with over 300 agricultural customers to fertilize more than 75,000 acres of land.

The Southgate OMRC provides a sustainable and reliable biosolids and residuals management option to generators across Ontario. The Southgate OMRC, located in Dundalk, Ontario, in the Township of Southgate, was designed and built, and is owned and operated, by Lystek International (Lystek). The OMRC began operations in 2013 and has serviced over 30 Ontario utilities and private generators. These customers include some of Southern Ontario’s largest communities, including: the Cities of Toronto, Hamilton, and Guelph, and Regions of Waterloo, Halton, and Peel, as well as many other small to medium sized neighboring communities such as the Towns of Orangeville, Shelburne, Arthur, and Durham among others.

Using Lystek’s patented Lystek THP® technology the Southgate OMRC has the capacity to receive up to 150,000 tonnes of dewatered or liquid biosolids and non-hazardous organic materials and processes these residuals into LysteGro®. This facility is able to process residuals seven days a week, up to 24 hours a day, to accommodate seasonal variation, with shipping and receiving occurring from Monday to Saturday. Lystek directly employs an operations team of 14 at the facility. Lystek also works closely with local land application contractors, Highland Custom Farming and Saugeen Agri, which employ an additional 10+ individuals to service our agricultural customers.

Lystek’s Operations Manager, Simon Meulendyk, attended the WEAO Annual Conference in Niagara Falls, Ontario on May 6th, 2024 to receive the award on behalf of Lystek.

“We are excited and humbled to receive this award and thank WEAO, the awards committee members, and our valued customers and the community for your continued support. This award would not have been possible without our dedicated and professional staff. Our team is the reason this facility is the most reliable in the business! We look forward to many more successful years servicing Southern Ontario.” Simon Meulendyk - Operations Manager Lystek International

About Lystek

Lystek International, a division of the Tomlinson Group of Companies, is North America's leading provider of Thermal Hydrolysis solutions for the sustainable management of biosolids and organics, servicing over 60 public and private customers. Lystek THP® converts biosolids and non-hazardous organic residuals into a high-solids liquid, multi-use product for full cycle resource recovery. These products and processes include LysteMize® anaerobic digestion and LysteGro® a nutrient-rich biosolids fertilizer. LysteGro is a high solids (13-16% total solids), Class A quality liquid biosolids fertilizer that is easily stored, transported, and applied using conventional liquid handling equipment and is regulated as a fertilizer product in Canada and the state of California. Lystek offers turnkey solutions including technology supply, design-build and installation services, regional processing solutions, and comprehensive LysteGro product management.

For more information, please contact: Lystek Head Office – 888-501-6508