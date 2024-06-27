Good News for Golfers: Power Queen 48V 100Ah Golf Cart Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery Listed

Shenzhen, China, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Queen , a leading supplier of technology-driven, high-value lithium batteries, is proud to announce the launch of a 48V 100Ah Smart Deep Cycle Lithium Battery for Golf Carts with Bluetooth capability. This product is designed to solve the perennial challenge of seamless battery replacement in the golf cart industry and enhance the golfers' experience

With enhanced hill climbing capability and 200A BMS, it is ideally suited for golf carts, Low Speed Vehicles (LSV), All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV), and electric tricycles. It is suitable for motors up to 5000W and ensures optimum performance on a wide range of terrain.

Golf cart lithium batteries also have several outstanding features:

Replacement for BCI GROUP GC2/GC8 Golf Cart Batteries: Ideal for golf carts, Low Speed Vehicles (LSVs), All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEVs), and electric tricycles and ensures optimal performance on a variety of terrains.

Bluetooth 5.0 and Auto Connect: Stable, interference-free connectivity via Bluetooth app provides users with real-time monitoring of battery status, including SOC, voltage and more.

Innovative 200A BMS: The upgraded BMS ensures battery safety with over-discharge protection, over-current protection, short-circuit protection, high-temperature protection, low-temperature protection, over-charging protection, etc. The BMS provides self-recovery protection and pre-charging to simplify the operation and enhance compatibility.

High Rated Discharge Current: The battery is rated at 600 (1S), which provides strong acceleration and supports higher power motors for a smoother riding experience.





"We are excited to introduce the 48V 100Ah Intelligent Deep Cycle Lithium Battery for Golf Carts, which marks a significant advancement in the industry," said the head of Power Queen's research and development team, "Our goal is to make life easier and smarter. "

The upgraded lithium battery will redefine the golf cart power landscape, offering unrivaled convenience and compatibility. With this release, Power Queen's new products continue to demonstrate its dedication to innovation and customer-focused product development.

As the demand for sustainable and efficient energy solutions continues to grow, Power Queen remains at the forefront of providing cutting-edge products that meet and exceed customer expectations.

About Power Queen

Power Queen is a supplier of lithium iron phosphate batteries with leading technology and great value for money. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Power Queen specializes in providing high-performance energy solutions for a wide range of applications including golf carts, RVs, boat trailer motors, solar storage and more.

With more than ten years of experience in the battery field, Power Queen is confident in leading the revolution in lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company not only supplies lithium iron phosphate batteries, but also pioneers and innovates to create comprehensive energy solutions for the future. With various accessories such as lithium iron phosphate battery chargers, inverters, MPPT controllers, battery monitors, etc., Power Queen is redefining the application of green energy in home life and outdoor travel because it perfectly combines high-end technology with environmentally friendly practices. Power Queen is doing her part to contribute to a friendly planet.

