Solar Alliance announces closing of first tranche of private placement

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and industrial solar sector, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of May 14, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the “Offering”). An aggregate of 4,000,000 Units were sold under the First Tranche for total gross proceeds of C$200,000.

In addition, the Company also announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to close the Offering until July 22, 2024 (the “Extension”).

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of C$0.07 per Warrant Share at any time for a period of thirty-six (36) months following the closing of the First Tranche. Closing of the second tranche of the Offering is expected to be on or before July 22, 2024 or such other date or dates that the Company may determine.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes. Completion of the Offering and the Extension are subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Units sold in the First Tranche were offered by way of the “listed issuer” financing exemption (the “Listed Issuer Exemption”) under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”) and therefore are not subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.solaralliance.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance’s strategy is to build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers. The Company currently owns two operating solar projects in New York and actively pursuing opportunities to grow its ownership pipeline. The technical and operational synergies from this combined business model supports sustained growth across the solar project value chain from design, engineering, installation, ownership and operations/maintenance.

Such factors include but are not limited to: statements, projections and estimates with respect to the Offering and Extension, including the terms, timing and completion thereof, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the resale restrictions of the securities issued pursuant to the Offering, the issuance of the Units pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory, legislative and political competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties; the ability to maintain revenue growth; the ability to execute on the Company's strategies; the ability to complete the Company's current and backlog of solar projects; the ability to grow the Company's market share; the high growth US solar industry; the ability to convert the backlog of projects into revenue; the expected timing of the construction and completion of the 565-kW and 872 KW Tennessee solar project; the ability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the construction sector, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; potential corporate growth opportunities and the ability to execute on the key objectives in 2024. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

