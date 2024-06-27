Dermatology Group of Arkansas Member Earns Nursing Degree

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a longtime provider of surgical, cosmetic, and medical dermatology procedures in the Little Rock area, Dermatology Group of Arkansas is well known for helping patients with a wide variety of dermatology conditions and aesthetic issues. Already a member of the well-established team, Savannah Norwood now serves in a role as a nurse practitioner as of May 6, 2024, bringing her experience, talent, and new title to the group for the benefit of numerous local communities.

Norwood completed her registered nursing program in 2017, initially working in the field of neonatal care. She joined Dermatology Group of Arkansas in 2021 as a registered nurse, then pursued a master of science degree in nursing from Henderson State University. Now, starting in late spring 2024, she can put her degree to use.

Dermatology Group of Arkansas currently claims six doctors, two physician assistants, two nurse practitioners, and a registered nurse. Norwood has become the third nurse practitioner at Dermatology Group of Arkansas. She sees patients of all ages and all skin conditions and has a particular interest in lasers, which the practice offers for hair removal, acne treatments, and both skin rejuvenation and resurfacing.

When not in the office, Norwood enjoys exploring the outdoors, as well as participating in the latest fitness and exercise activities, which she explains help to keep her balanced and focused.

Dermatology Group of Arkansas remains committed to emphasizing top-quality patient care, welcoming the new nurse practitioner as a rapidly integrated and essential member of the team. Beyond laser treatments, the practice offers microneedling, chemical peels, microneedling, injectable Kybella® for targeting “chin fat,” and more.

On the medical and surgical side, find diagnosis and treatment for chronic conditions like psoriasis or eczema, closeup exams of moles, and thorough care for cases of potential skin cancer.

Patients can visit locations in Little Rock, Benton, Conway, Hot Springs, and Pine Bluff.

For more advice about dermatology in the Little Rock area, or to connect with Savannah Norwood, contact the Dermatology Group of Arkansas by calling 501-227-8422 or submitting a contact form online.