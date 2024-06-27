Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size Expected to Reach USD 125.65 Billion by 2033

Ottawa, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global crop protection chemicals market size is predicted to grow from USD 72.86 billion in 2023 to USD 125.65 billion by 2033. The crop protection chemicals market is driven by the increasing need for good crops, consumers changing eating habits and government initiatives.



The crop protection chemicals market refers to the industry focused on the production, distribution, and application of chemicals designed to protect crops from diseases, pests, and weeds. The chemical industry is critical in manufacturing chemicals to preserve agricultural products, such as insecticides, which are necessary in the fight against animal and human illness. The toxicological and environmental characteristics of these chemicals have greatly improved over time.

Research has been done to create effective, specialized compounds while minimizing environmental impact. Due to the regular use of pesticides, pests may become pesticide-resistant, necessitating the development of new products. Fungicides, which destroy or inhibit the growth of unnecessary fungi; herbicides, which kill arthropod pests; and herbicides, which kill undesired plants, are the most common pesticides. The pesticide's efficiency is dependent on the appropriate 3D assembly of groups in its active ingredients structure of the chemicals.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Key Insights

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 41% in 2023.

By products, the herbicides segment has held a major revenue share of 41.7% in 2023.

By crop type, the cereals & grains segment has contributed more than 45% revenue share in 2023.

By source, the synthetic chemicals segment has generated the biggest revenue share of 80% in 2023.

U.S. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size and Forecast

The U.S. crop protection chemicals market size was valued at USD 21.02 billion in 2023 and is estimated to surpass around USD 38.18 billion by 2033 with a solid CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the crop protection chemicals market in 2023. Environmental awareness, organic cultivation, bio-pesticide use, low-cost crop protection options, and limited arable land contribute to the growth of North American crop protection chemicals. The market is also focusing on integrated pest control and biological seed treatments, which present substantial prospects for manufacturers in this industry.





According to the FDA, in the U.S., federal government agencies are jointly in charge of monitoring pesticide chemical residues in or on food. When pesticides are used per label instructions, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assesses them to ensure they pose no harm to human health or the environment. The maximum residual level of a certain pesticide ingredient allowed in or on a particular type of human or animal food in the United States is known as a tolerance, and it is likewise established by the EPA.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) regulates meat, poultry, catfish (Siluriformes), and some egg products. The FDA is in charge of enforcing the EPA tolerances for domestic foods shipped in interstate commerce and foods offered for import into the U.S. The pesticide residue monitoring program is one of the many initiatives and tactics used by the FDA to enforce pesticide tolerances.



Scope of Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size by 2033 USD 125.65 Billion Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size in 2024 USD 72.86 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 5.6% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Product, Crop Type, Source, Form, Mode of Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report Highlights

Product Outlook

The herbicides segment dominated the crop protection chemicals market in 2023. Herbicides are becoming more popular for weed management due to their safety and effectiveness, which are impacted by climate and soil. They are simple to apply, may be employed on densely planted crops, and might be removed easily and rapidly in emergency situations.

They are generally inexpensive and can eliminate unwanted plants. They also help crops develop by removing weeds that compete for nutrients, water, and light. They are also quite safe on potentially eroding ground and may easily clear areas for building. However, herbicides' effectiveness and safety differ by country and law.

Crop Type Outlook

The cereals & grains segment dominated the crop protection chemicals market in 2023. Economic development and population expansion have raised the need for nutritious and functional foods. Maize, wheat, barley, rice, and sorghum are major cereal crops that contribute to daily caloric and protein consumption.

Their nutritional qualities are linked to their minor composition and principal grain component, which include pro-vitamin A and phenols. This increased the need to concentrate on metabolic processes, coordinating nutritional quality factors, creative techniques, new cultivators, and crop protection chemicals.

Source Outlook

The synthetic chemicals segment dominated the crop protection chemicals market. Synthetic insecticides have various advantages over natural chemicals, including certain medications. They have a good effect on animals and biodiversity.

Synthetic compounds, such as pheromones utilized in organic farming, can be produced by millions of moths or butterflies, eliminating the need for direct animal extraction. This method is especially useful for beneficial substances such as pheromones, which attract mates using chemicals. The public frequently overlooks these benefits.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Dynamics

Drivers

Globalization

Globalization in agriculture provides opportunities for crop protection chemical manufacturers to grow their markets and reach new clients on a worldwide scale. Asia’s increasing middle class is pushing up demand for food and agricultural products, opening up new markets for pest control chemical manufacturers. Globalization also enables businesses to harness their experience and resources, increasing their competitiveness and innovative capabilities.

Increasing need for food crops

The increasing need for good agricultural crops and products fuels the growth of the crop protection chemicals market. Agricultural output is critical to improving nutrition and generating money for many. Global crop output has risen dramatically as land usage has expanded and crop yields have grown. Diets have also become diverse, with fruits, nuts, vegetables, and seeds replacing basic crops such as grain and roots.

Agricultural production has also grown increasingly worldwide, when it was formerly specialized and restricted to domestic markets. Large volumes of food are now traded globally, diversifying cuisines throughout the world and providing a significant source of revenue for farmers, particularly in low-income nations. This transformation is critical to fulfill the needs of crops with an increasing population.

Restraint

Environmental concerns and strict regulations

Pest Control Chemical manufacturers confront severe regulatory compliance issues as a result of pesticide use being heavily regulated globally. Pesticide registration can be time-consuming and costly, requiring considerable testing and documentation. Furthermore, restrictions may change between countries and regions, making international sales difficult.

Pesticides have a substantial environmental impact, as they can contaminate soil, water, and air, harming non-target species and ecosystems. Some insecticides are highly persistent, lasting years or decades in the environment. This has raised public concern regarding pesticide use, prompting calls for safer and more sustainable pest management methods.

Opportunity

Advancement in technology

The pest control chemical manufacturing business is benefiting from technology improvements such as novel chemical formulations and delivery mechanisms, which allow for more efficient and specific pest control treatments.

Precision agriculture approaches use data and analytics to enhance agricultural yields while reducing pesticide use. This trend is projected to continue, allowing producers to create personalized treatments for specific farmers and crops, increasing the effectiveness of pest control products.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Leaders

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

The Dow Chemical

Arysta Lifesciences Corporation

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Bayer CropScience AG

Nufarm Limited

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd

America Vanguard Corporation



Recent Developments:

In May 2024, Coromandel International Ltd's shares increased 1.87 percent after the company introduced ten new crop protection products, including three unique products, a neem-coated bio plant and soil health booster, and five generic formulations aimed at increasing crop production and managing insect infestations.



In March 2024, Coromandel, in collaboration with ISK Japan, released Prachand, a Japanese product designed to protect rice crops from pests such as stem borers and leaf folders, to reduce possible productivity losses by up to 70%. The business also created a formulation for the autumn armyworm insect.



In January 2024, Syngenta Crop Protection and Enko identified a novel chemical to manage fungal infections in crops, employing a platform that speeds up R&D discovery. The new chemistry targets illnesses that may ruin cereal harvests and employs artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to develop effective, selective compounds. This technique reduces the time necessary for discovery while guaranteeing that compounds fulfill safety standards. This highlights how digital technology may shorten the time required for R&D discovery.



In October 2023, BASF invested €2 million in a new fermentation factory in Ludwigshafen that will produce biological and biotechnology-based crop protection products. The factory will generate value-added goods such as biological fungicides, seed treatments, and Inscalis®, a new pesticide produced from a fungal strain. Commissioning is scheduled for the second half of 2025, and the factory will employ 30 workers in manufacturing, engineering, logistics, and maintenance.

Market Segmentation:

By Products

Herbicides Selective Non-Selective Glyphosate Atrazine 2,4-D Others

Fungicides Chlorathalonil Sulfur PCNB Maneb Others

Insecticides Malathion Carbaryl Chlorpyrifos Others

Biopesticides

Others

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Source

Synthetic Chemicals

Biologicals

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Mode of Application

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Others (chemigation and fumigation)

By Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



