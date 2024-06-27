Chatmeter Unveils Local Pages 2.0: Revolutionizing SEO For Multi-Location Brands

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatmeter , the leader in multi-location intelligence, today announced the release of Local Pages 2.0, a new cutting-edge solution designed to help multi-location brands dominate page one search results in each of their local markets. This innovative solution creates optimized pages that integrate seamlessly with location listings, providing a powerful tool for businesses looking to dominate local search results.



In today’s digital era, local search is paramount for multi-location businesses. Google reports a 400% year-over-year increase in “near me” searches, with 46% of all online searches focusing on local information. Recognizing this trend, Chatmeter has enhanced its Local Pages solution to meet the escalating demand for effective local SEO strategies among multi-location brands.

“Our new Local Pages 2.0 product revolutionizes local SEO for multi-location businesses,” said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter. “By deploying optimized local pages with intent, brands can significantly boost their local search visibility, capturing valuable traffic and outperforming competitors in local markets. Local Pages 2.0 meets a crucial market need, and we’re thrilled to offer this enhanced solution to our clients.”

Early adopters of Chatmeter’s new Local Pages 2.0 product have already seen impressive results, with one client reporting a 25% increase in local search traffic. With Local Pages 2.0, brands can now own the top positions in the list of search results and the map, ensuring a comprehensive presence across page one search results for local businesses.

For more information about Local Pages 2.0 and how Chatmeter is revolutionizing SEO for multi-location businesses, visit www.chatmeter.com .

