Pixalate's May 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Publisher Trust Index: DirecTV, NewsON, Hulu, and ESPN Rank as No. 1 Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV for Open Programmatic Advertising Quality in North America

LONDON, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and mobile advertising, today released the May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for apps across the Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV app stores.

Pixalate's CTV Publishers Trust Index (PTI) report offers advertisers a comprehensive view of the quality of CTV apps that support programmatic advertising. The reports include rankings by geographic region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), country, app category, and app store. These rankings are based on multiple factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), popularity, ad density, and engagement scores. Pixalate’s methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology.

In May 2024, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 3.5 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 6k CTV apps from Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Samsung Smart TV , and Apple TV to compile this research.

Explore the complete reports to see the top apps in each region across popular CTV platforms:

Top-Ranked Roku Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising Quality in May 2024

Download the full May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Roku report here.

Top-Ranked Amazon Fire TV Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising Quality in May 2024

Download the full May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Amazon Fire TV report here.

Top-Ranked Apple TV Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising Quality in May 2024

Download the full May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Apple TV report here.

Top-Ranked Samsung Apps for Open Programmatic Advertising Quality in May 2024

Download the full May 2024 Global CTV Publisher Trust Index - Samsung Smart TV report here.

Download the CTV Publisher Trust Indexes