Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Biomedical, Inc. Mutually Agreed to Terminate the Business Combination

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DECA) ("Denali" or the "Company") announced today that Denali and Longevity Biomedical, Inc. have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”). The Company and its sponsor intend to seek alternative ways to consummate an initial business combination.

About Denali Capital Acquisition Corp.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

