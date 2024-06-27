Reef Announces the Launch of Reef Chain Wallet and ReefSwap

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reef, an innovative blockchain platform, is thrilled to announce the simultaneous launch of two highly anticipated products: Reef Chain Wallet and ReefSwap. These innovations mark a significant milestone in Reef Chain's ongoing mission to deliver cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions to millions of individuals and businesses.

Reef Chain Wallet: A Comprehensive Mobile Solution

Reef Chain Wallet is a native mobile application launching today for Android devices, with the APK available via GitHub. Designed with user convenience in mind, Reef Chain Wallet offers a seamless and secure way to manage digital assets. At launch, the wallet boasts a range of impressive features, including:

- Token Management: Store, send, and receive any tokens on the Reef Chain.

- Token Swapping: Easily swap tokens directly within the app, powered by ReefSwap.

- NFT Support: View and send NFTs through a user-friendly interface.

- WalletConnect: Connect to decentralized apps (dApps), including ReefSwap, with ease using the popular WalletConnect protocol.

Reef Chain Wallet ensures users fully control their digital assets, providing a secure and intuitive experience. It’s coming to Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store in the coming days.

ReefSwap: A Next-Generation Decentralized Exchange

ReefSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that brings a suite of powerful tools to the Reef Chain ecosystem. Designed to cater to both novice and experienced traders, ReefSwap includes:

- Token Creator: Easily create new tokens on Reef Chain.

- Liquidity Pool Management: Create and manage liquidity pools, stake tokens, and unstake tokens.

- Token Swapping: Swap tokens efficiently with incredibly low fees.

- Analytics and Graphs: Access a variety of graphs and analytical tools for informed trading decisions.

Tokens and pools created via ReefSwap are fully integrated with Reef Chain Wallet, providing a cohesive and streamlined DeFi experience.

A Synergistic Launch

Both products launched on 27 June 2024, with ReefSwap powering the token swap feature in Reef Chain Wallet. This synergistic integration ensures that users benefit from a seamless and interconnected ecosystem, enhancing their overall blockchain experience.

"We've been looking forward to launching Reef Chain Wallet and ReefSwap simultaneously," said Denko Mancheski, CEO at Reef. "These products represent the culmination of extensive development and testing, and we believe they will significantly enhance the utility and user experience of the Reef Chain ecosystem. Our goal is to provide our users with powerful, easy-to-use tools that empower them to take full advantage of decentralized finance."

“What a year it has been! After a lot of development and testing, bringing brand new developer tools to the Reef Chain ecosystem, we can finally launch ReefSwap and Reef Chain Wallet,” added Derek E. Silva, Operations Lead at Reef. “I have to thank our community for sticking with us through thick and thin, and helping us getting these to market.”

About Reef Chain

Reef Chain is a blockchain platform designed to make DeFi, NFT and gaming apps accessible to everyone. By offering a suite of innovative products and tools, Reef Chain aims to simplify the user experience and drive the adoption of decentralized technologies.

For more information about Reef Chain and its products, visit [https://reef.io](https://reef.io).





Media Contact:

Cassie Doubleday

Head of Growth

Reef Chain

cassie@reef.io



