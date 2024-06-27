BISSELL Pet Foundation's Summer National Empty the Shelters™ Reduces Adoption Fees at Shelters Nationwide

Grand Rapids, MI, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization, announces its Summer National Empty the Shelters event from July 8-31, 2024. This lifesaving initiative, hosted at more than 390 shelters across 44 states, offers reduced-fee adoptions to help homeless pets go from shelter kennels to the couches of loving homes.

The warmer months add new challenges to our nation’s already critically overwhelmed animal shelters. Summer is a time for increased intakes, both owner surrenders and strays, as adoptions slow. The lives of healthy, adoptable pets are on the line as space remains limited and shelters work to keep up with the overwhelming daily influx of pets. During the Summer National Empty the Shelters event, BISSELL Pet Foundation aims to alleviate overcrowding and provide thousands of pets an opportunity to find new families.

“Shelters are struggling with a variety of challenges right now - some are evacuating pets because of wildfires, tornadoes, or even loss of air conditioning in extreme heat, and others are overcrowded and having to euthanize highly adoptable pets to make space, a tragic situation," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "BISSELL Pet Foundation's upcoming Summer National Empty the Shelters event is a crucial opportunity for people to make a real difference in their community through adoption. Every single adoption saves a life and creates space to save another. Please adopt and give a pet a chance it might otherwise not have. If you can't adopt, fostering saves lives when shelters are full. Deserving pets across the country are counting on all of us.”

Adopters can bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed/neutered pet ready to be loved for $50 or less at a participating location. All interested adopters must go through the participating organization’s adoption process to ensure they are the best match for the pet. The foundation supports these shelters and rescues with reimbursement for each pet adopted.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters has helped more than 253,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. As BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, 762 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have participated throughout the years. During BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters quarterly national events, an average of 1,225 pets are adopted daily.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and participating organizations urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting and the adoption requirements. To find a participating organization near you or to donate to support Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where every purchase saves pets. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

