Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens Lyle, a New Luxury Community in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, in partnership with Equity Residential, is pleased to announce the opening of Lyle. Located at 17727 Addison Road in Dallas, Texas, this new community features 334 apartment residences and an immersive collection of amenities and offers convenient access to exciting destinations in Dallas and beyond. Lyle’s construction, financed by a $55.6 million construction loan from Santander Bank, N.A., commenced in 2022.





Lyle’s apartment homes were crafted to create a serene, chic retreat and include a mix of spacious studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. The residences are replete with sophisticated features and finishes, including kitchens with quartz countertops and tile backsplashes, modern flat panel cabinetry, and hardwood-style flooring in the living areas. Residents will find homes designed to exceed their expectations, with features including custom roller shade window treatments and oversized closets with built-in storage and shelving. In addition, each apartment home is outfitted with smart home technology, including keyless entry and smart thermostats. Select residences also include private balconies, terraces, or fenced-in yards.





Lyle’s upscale amenities include options for both social gatherings and individual pursuits. Outdoor spaces include a luxury resort-style pool with sundeck and a courtyard with lounge seating, ping pong, and lawn games. The sky lounge with connecting outdoor terrace offers an entertainment kitchen, lounge seating, and expansive city views. Residents can support their active lifestyles with Lyle’s fitness center, with state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment as well as flex studios. An immersive coworking lounge, featuring a Starbucks Serenade coffee bar, provides residents with both private options as well as conference room space. The community was constructed to meet LEED Gold certification standards, and the parking garage includes EV charging stations.

“We are thrilled to open our newest luxury community in Dallas with Equity Residential,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “The Dallas market continues to be a hub for tremendous growth, and Lyle represents our continued commitment to delivering first-class multifamily communities in highly desirable locations.”

Striking a balance between urban and suburban, Lyle is perfectly positioned with easy accessibility to the Dallas North Tollway. Residents can explore the diverse dining, shopping, and entertainment options of North Dallas, while only a short drive to the best of both downtown and the surrounding area. Lyle is located in the highly rated Plano Independent School District and boasts a WalkScore® of 71.

“Lyle’s sophisticated design offers an elevated living experience to residents, and its premier location affords easy access to both the lifestyle destinations as well as the major employment centers of Dallas and beyond,” said Tommy Rhodus, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region.

Lyle is one of three new communities opening in Texas this year as part of a strategic development partnership between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. For more information about Lyle, visit LyleAddison.com.





ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, and the design and expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11c3cb9e-c800-4418-99f4-c67063d03daa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cd0e79e-57b4-4a3c-8fc5-c20d8e0f31e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f73a05b-9a0d-49e6-a9d2-4ca6a9ac9a19

